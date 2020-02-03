The Best Beers To Chase Down Now That Dry January Is Finally Over

Dry January is finally over. That means it’s time to stock the fridge with exciting new craft beer releases. Truth be told, February tends to be a slow-ish time for craft beer. The heavy, hard-hitting winter stouts and porters are fading out and spring releases aren’t quite popping off yet. Still, there’s a lot of great beer on taps and in cans out there, assuming you know where to look (spoiler: we do). The eight beers below represent craft releases from each region of the United States with an international pick thrown in for good measure. Some of the brews will be fairly easy to find from coast-to-coast. Others will be a little more niche and might require hitting the open road to track down. Don’t fear the extra effort, 2020 might just be your year for a beer-inspired road trip! Related: The Best ‘Beer Barrel Finished’ Whiskeys To Chase Down In 2020