Cask strength or barrel proof bourbon is a whiskey style that will warm you up on the coldest fall days. Technically, the term is a reference to a whiskey that hasn’t been diluted by water. No cutting with H20 equals higher ABVs (typically), which means this whiskey is often described as hot and can easily leave you flush. When it comes to cask strength, there’s no exact ABV or proof that denotes what that is — it’s simply whatever the ABVs are when the whiskey comes out of the barrel. This means it could technically be anywhere from 45 percent to 60 percent and well above (again, most cask proof offerings are on the higher end of the ABV spectrum). In general, these are potent and warming expression — just what you need as the weather turns. Below, you’ll find 10 of our favorite cask strength bourbons ranked. Some are more well-known and others are underrated expressions. We literally like them all (some better than others, but all palates are different). Make sure to click on the prices if you’re intrigued by the tasting notes. 10) Pinhook Bourbon Country Cask Strength ABV: 57.65% Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Annually, Pinhook drops new rye or bourbon to pay tribute to a thoroughbred horse. Each expression is blended and proofed to be one-of-a-kind. Its award-winning Bourbon Country Cask Strength has a mash bill of 75 percent corn, 20.5 percent rye, and 4.5 percent malted barley. It’s a potent 115.3 proof that manages to be surprisingly smooth. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find hints of candied orange peels, caramel candy, maple syrup, and nutty pecans. The palate is filled with notes of cinnamon sugar, buttery caramel, vanilla beans, and a slightly nutty sweetness that warms you up at the very end. Bottom Line: This whiskey might not have the name recognition of many of the other cask strength whiskeys on this list, but it definitely shouldn’t be missed.

9) Bulleit Barrel Strength ABV: 60%

Average Price: $59.99 Why This Bottle? Bulleit is well-known for its value bourbons and ryes. Its award-winning Bulleit Barrel Strength isn’t to be missed with its uncut, unfiltered, straight from the barrel proof and flavor. It’s made in single batches to guarantee the richest, sweetest, most mellow sipping whiskey regardless of the high proof. The ABV various based on batch, but it’s between 120 and 125 proof. Tasting Notes: This whiskey opens with subtle holiday spices, charred oak, and a ton of cinnamon, butterscotch, and vanilla flavors. The palate is loaded with maple syrup, toasted marshmallows, cloves, cinnamon sugar, and oak. It all comes to a crescendo with a warming, dry, sticky toffee pudding finish. Bottom Line: Like with many of the other expressions on this list, this is the type of bottle you enjoy after you’ve already tried Bulleit’s lesser ABV expressions. 8) Old Ezra Extra Aged ABV: 58.5% Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Started in 1957, Ezra Brooks is currently distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky (along with Rebel Bourbon, David Nicholson, and Blood Oath) at Lux Row Distillers. Its Extra Aged expression is a straight bourbon that spends seven years in new, charred American oak barrels before being bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of cinnamon, charred oak, dried cherries, and slight spice are prevalent on the nose. Sipping it reveals flavors of raisins, more cherries, oaky wood, caramel apples, and vanilla. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a nice mix of spice and sweetness. Bottom Line: The phrase “extra aged” is a bit misleading since this whiskey is only aged for seven years. But with a complex flavor profile, that’s definitely long enough. 7) Maker’s Mark Cask Strength ABV: 55% Average Price: $50 The Whisky: It’s not hard to understand the appeal of Maker’s Mark. The original expression is cheap, flavorful, and always the same. That’s all well and good, but the cask strength version is where it’s at. It’s barrel-proof, non-chill-filtered, and filled with spice, caramel, and other rich flavors. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find bold aromas of crème Brulee, oak, slight spice, and subtle smoke. The taste is rich, flavorful, and loaded with vanilla beans, creamy caramel, and just a hint of wintry spice. It all ends with a nice, slightly dry, caramel finish. Bottom Line: Once you’ve tried Maker’s Mark (and we’re sure you have), it’s time to move on to the bolder, more robust cask strength version. 6) Wild Turkey Rare Breed ABV: 58.4% Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bourbon drinkers and bartenders alike rave about this award-winning bourbon. Made with a blend of six, eight, and 12-year-old small batch bourbons, it’s known just as much for its high proof as it is for its sweet, nutty, caramel, and slightly spicy flavor profile. Tasting Notes: The nose is very spicy (in a good way) with hints of cracked black pepper, charred wood, and toasted vanilla beans. Sipping it brings forth notes of oaky wood, buttery caramel, vanilla, and peppery rye. The finish is a great, warming combination of peppery spice and sweetness. Bottom Line: While some of the expressions on this list are hard to come by, you can pretty much find Wild Turkey Rare Breed at any liquor store. It doesn’t at all take away from the appeal and quality.