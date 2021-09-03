Small batch bourbon is a confusing designation. In the simplest terms, “small batch” is used to notate that a whiskey is made using a smaller number of barrels than the same brand’s regular expression. These barrels are picked by the master distiller or master blender(s) to complement each other and create the desired flavor profile, just like every other bourbon. In this case, there are just fewer of them picked. The tricky thing is that “small” means something different to every brand. To some, this means five barrels. To others, it means 50. And for some, this means 200, 300, or even more. While the definition for small batch is confusing, it doesn’t stop brands from slapping the phrase on their expressions. It’s become a statement that denotes quality — even if it doesn’t have strict parameters. So, in an effort to finally determine “small batch” bourbon supremacy, I completed another blind taste test. Our contenders today are: Big Brands: Elijah Craig Small Batch

Four Roses Small Batch

Evan Williams Small Batch

Larceny Small Batch Smaller Brands: Bowman Brothers Small Batch

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

Bib & Tucker Small Batch Let’s get our drink on!

Part 1: The Taste Taste #1: Tasting Notes: This whiskey’s nose isn’t very complicated. There are aromas of brown sugar, vanilla, and dried fruits. On the palate, I found hints of clover honey, toffee, and slight cinnamon. The finish is long, warming, and exceedingly mellow. This might not be the most exciting whiskey, but it’s highly sippable. Taste #2: Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this whiskey’s nose. I first noticed hints of dried cherries, raisins, toasted vanilla beans, and spicy charred oak. Sipping it revealed notes of cinnamon, cloves, buttery caramel, wood char, and sweet cream. It all ends with a warming, slightly smoky, sweet finish. Taste #3: Tasting Notes: The nose is a little lighter than I’d prefer. There are notes of vanilla, wood char, and maybe light corn, but not much else. The palate is very sweet with hints of caramel corn, buttercream frosting, and just a hint of spice at the very end. Overall, not a bad bourbon. Just not very memorable.

Taste #4: Tasting Notes: The nose is loaded with aromas like caramel apples, dry hay, pipe tobacco, clover honey, and spicy cinnamon sugar. The palate is filled with flavors like candied orange peels, candied pecans, buttery caramel, and more cinnamon. The ending is long, filled with warming heat, and finishes with a nice nutty sweetness. Taste #5: Tasting Notes: The nose isn’t as exciting as I like. It’s highlighted by aromas of vanilla beans, dried fruits, and just a hint of cinnamon. There isn’t much else going on with the nose, though. The palate is also fairly one-dimensional with notes of dried cherries, wood spice, and some caramelized sugar at the finish. Taste #6: Tasting Notes: This whiskey’s nose was surprisingly herbal with heavy mint paired with caramel, vanilla beans, and slight peppery spice. When I took a sip, I found flavors of dried cherries, raisins, toasted oak, vanilla, chocolate fudge, and a finish of buttery caramel sweetness. Taste #7: Tasting Notes: The nose is heavy on spicy rye, but it’s mellowed with toffee, vanilla beans, and sweet honey aromas. Drinking it brings forth flavors of charred oak, buttery caramel, vanilla beans, and a nice kick of cracked black pepper. The finish is spicy, sweet, and pleasantly dry. Taste #8: Tasting Notes: The nose is littered with aromas of freshly cut grass, vanilla beans, and peppery rye. Sipping it brought me more vanilla, buttery caramel, and raisins. The finish was highlighted by slight peppery spice and sweet corn.