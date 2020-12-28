The Best Champagne Cocktails For Easy New Year’s Eve Mixing

This is the perfect week to try a champagne cocktail. With New Year’s Eve on the horizon, plenty of champagne bottles are going to get popped, even if we are celebrating alone. And while it’s perfectly great to drink bubbly straight, the fizzy stuff is also awesome mixed into a killer and easy-to-make champagne cocktail. The three cocktails below range from “super-easy” to “easy-enough.” You really don’t need a whole lot in your home bar. If you don’t have a cocktail shaker or mixing jug, a jar with a lid will do the trick in a pinch. Other than that, we’d argue not to skimp on the champagne. Good brut (dry) champagne is the order of the day when you’re mixing up champagne cocktails. That being said, if you want to use a local sparkling white wine, go for it! Let’s dive in and get shaking! Related: The Boulevardier Is The Perfect Holiday Cocktail, Here’s Our Recipe

Pick Me Up The Drink: This is a new classic devised by Stephan Weber at Berlin’s iconic Victoria Bar (where I cut my cocktail teeth). The drink is a take on the classic Champagne cocktail (more on that here) which adds a fruity dimension to the devilishly simple drink. While cognac is the go-to to make this drink shine, you can definitely substitute a nice brandy if you have that on hand. As for the champagne in play, we always used Louis Roederer Brut. Ingredients: 1.5-oz. cognac

1 barspoon Grenadine

2 dashes Angostura Bitter

Champagne

Lemon peel

Ice Tools: Mixing jug

Champagne flute

Barspoon

Fruit peeler/pairing knife Method: Grab a mixing jug (or jar) and add in the cognac and bitters with plenty of ice.

Stir until the outside of the jug is ice-cold to touch (about 20 to 30 seconds).

Strain the mix into a pre-chilled flute.

Top with champagne 3/4 of the way to the top of the flute.

Spritz the top of the glass with the lemon oils and discard the lemon peel.

Serve. Kir Royale The Drink: This is a classic that feels like something Frasier Crane would have ordered in the 1980s on Cheers. It’s time for this simple champagne cocktail to make a comeback. It’s really, really easy to make since you can build it in the glass, and oh my is it tasty AF. Ingredients: 1.5-oz. Creme de Casis

Champagne

Lemon Peel Tools: Champagne flute

Fruit peeler/pairing knife Method: Pre-chill your flute.

Add the Creme de Casis to the flute.

Top with champagne to the top of the glass.

Spritz with lemon oils and drop in the lemon peel.

Serve.