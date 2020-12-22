It’s Time You Tried This Incredibly Easy Eggnog Recipe At Home

It’s officially eggnog season. But making eggnog can be a bit daunting. If you want to go old-school, it takes days, a gajillion separated eggs, and a lot of whisking. We’re not here to go all Martha Stewart and re-create that. We’re here to show you a solid eggnog cocktail that you can make in about a minute.

The key ingredients of eggnog are, obviously, eggs. Also alcohol. And nutmeg, vital to any good nog. Ground nutmeg doesn’t really do the trick. You need to be grinding nutmeg freshly from whole nutmeg nuts (you should be able to get this in most any grocery spice aisle, certainly larger Whole Foods). This is going to make or break the classic eggnog flavor of the final product.

Beyond that, use good, heavy cream. I’m using a 31 percent milkfat cream. You can use a lighter cream at 12 or 15 percent if you’re into a thinner nog, but eggnogs are meant to be thicc. Also, you’re cutting this cream down with egg, brandy, and water (from the ice). That means, it’ll thin a lot by the time it gets into the glass. So, go heavy. I’m also using a large organic egg. If you’re using raw eggs, don’t skimp on quality. I know that sounds obvious, but it needs to be said.

Lastly, there’s the booze. I like a nutty and bold Spanish brandy. That’s just me. You can 100 percent make this a nice bourbon, rye, Tennessee whiskey, sweet scotch, Irish whiskey, or well-aged dark rum. In fact, I’ve been known to do this Sazerac style by using half-brandy and half-bourbon because … why not? It’s Christmas time after all.

Okay, let’s get shaking!