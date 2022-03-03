There’s nothing I enjoy more than a blind taste test. It’s the mystery that excites me the most. There are no brands, labels, or flashy logos to sway me in any one direction. This is especially true when it comes to whiskey. All I can see is amber or caramel-colored liquid. I nose it — hopefully, picking up on subtle nuanced aromas — and then I take a few sips and look for various flavors. In today’s case, those flavors are going to be mixed with a healthy pour of ginger ale. A simple “whiskey ginger.” There are tons of well-priced bottles of bourbon well-suited to be mixed with cola, soda water, or ginger ale. There’s absolutely no judgment if that’s your jam — not everything out there is a sipper. And the standard of bourbon is so high that if you’re planning to mix the spirit with ginger ale, you really don’t need to break the bank. I’ve been known to buy a bargain bottle of bourbon from time to time and mix it with some Schweppes (which I used today) or Canada Dry ginger ale. So I’m not out of my element on this front. In the below tasting, I’m doing exactly that with eight classic, cheap bourbons to see which one really shines in a whiskey ginger. Our lineup today is: Evan Williams Black Label

Jim Beam White Label

Old Grand-Dad

Maker’s Mark

Wild Turkey

Early Times

Ezra Brooks

Buffalo Trace Let’s see which bourbon wins!

Part 1: The Taste Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Cinnamon sugar, butterscotch, vanilla beans, honey, fudge, and gentle rye spice. This drink truly has a memorable nose. Sipping it brought even more flavor with hints of caramel apples, sweet cream, fudge, gentle nutty sweetness, and rich oak. This complex flavor profile is a great match for spicy, sweet ginger ale. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: This drink has a ton of sugary sweetness on the nose. There are prevalent aromas of sweet corn, vanilla, and caramel. While remaining surprisingly sweet, the palate has some woody oak, more vanilla, and maybe a hint of pepper. Overall, though, it seemed a little thin. I fear it’s getting lost in the background of the ginger spices of the soda mixer.

Taste 3 Tasting Notes: There’s a ton of fruit on this drink’s nose. On top of that, there’s a bit of vanilla and oak as well. I didn’t catch any other aromas right away though. The palate added to the nose with the addition of brown sugar, more vanilla beans, honey, and slight wintry spices. Some of it was overpowered by the ginger ale, but the fruit and spice worked with the soda. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: There’s an herbal, spicy, sweet corn nature to this drink’s nose that really excited me. There are also some dried fruits, vanilla, and cracked black pepper in there. The complexity continued with the palate. This is where I noticed flavors of candied pecans, raisins, clover honey, vanilla cookies, and oaky wood. Even with the multitude of flavors, this whiskey managed to compliment the ginger sweetness of the soda quite well. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Corn, corn, and more corn (and maybe a little vanilla). That’s pretty much all I found on this drink’s nose. Honestly, it smelled like someone made a whiskey that was supposed to taste like Cracker Jacks. The palate didn’t add to the flavor with more sweet corn, a little vanilla and caramel, and maybe some spice.