Power Ranking The Best Chicken Wing Chains In The Country

Chicken wings are kinda the best. They’re small delivery systems of savory, sweet, and spicy flavor. Throw some in a deep frier and then toss them in a great sauce … Brilliance. But deep frying food at home is a pain in the ass. Wings are something we tend to go out for. Hence almost every fast casual has an assortment on their menus and even pizza delivery has gotten in the game.
So where can we get the absolute best wings in America? To complete this masterful task we have to take a few things into consideration. First, let’s set aside the classic fried chicken joints — we can’t have Popeye’s winning every chicken-related competition. Let’s just focus on the fast food and fast casual wing-heavy places that are mostly nationwide, allowing us all a chance to check these picks out.
Sure, places like Hattie B’s in Nashville would probably win hands down, but they only have Nashville locations and one in Alabama. So Nashville hot chicken has to sit this one out. Though, if we ever rank the straight up best chicken in the country, regardless of size, be assured, they’ll be in the running.
Okay, let’s cut to the chase and rank some wings.
10. Domino’s
When it comes to wings Domino’s > Papa John’s. Where Papa John’s wings get a bit sloppy, Domino’s tend to be crisply fried and simply dressed in hot sauce. There’s not a whole lot going on otherwise. These are the sorta wings you order as an afterthought like, “Sure, fill up a pizza box of wings for me too, YOLO.”
9. Cheesecake Factory
If we’re talking fast casual, The Cheesecake Factory is the mountaintop. Sorry TGI Fridays and Applebees. So long Ruby Tuesday. The Factory (that’s what the restaurant’s acolytes call it, right?) buffalo wings are perfectly suitable as an appetizer. They’re crispy and saucy like any good buffalo wing. And that’s about it. They aren’t mind-blowing or transcendent. They’re just good — if you can find them on The Factory’s (we’re sticking with this one) insanely deep menu.
PF Chang’s isn’t “fast casual”
I’d argue if it’s in a mall, it’s fast casual.
Mm. Fast casual really is defined by quick service via a counter– that’s the “fast”, in that it’s as quick and convenient as fast food. PF Changs is a sit down chain restaurant with relatively expensive chinese food that is cooked in a conventional kitchen and delivered to your table made to order.
Wild Wing Cafe covers the southeast and should be included. If for no other reason than to knock Domino’s off the list, those wings are disgusting.
Never had Wild Wing Cafe. Looks pretty good during preliminary internet searches!
I’ll cosign on Wild Wings Cafe. I always eat there at least once when i take the game to Hilton Head for vacation.
Maybe it was just the local Hooters, but I have had it twice and was unimpressed both times
Yeah, I’ve heard their outlets can be hit and miss in certain parts of the country.
@MysteRey Science Theatre I’ve had them from at least 6 locations or so and it’s always barely passable garbage.
I’ve never been a fan of their food.
I remember my father winning a $200 gift certificate from Hooters, getting excited, and ordering all of that as takeout wings for a party. That was a man who was subsequently quite disappointed when he realized just how much of that substandard wingage he actually had to consume.
Can’t argue with Bon Chon in the top spot!
That place is the best.
I’m good with Wingstop being top two. So good.
Yeah, that place rocks.
I take the skin off wings, nasty sheet
Great list. Again, really love these articles about places just about everyone has tried and should have opinions on. Just the right amount of new information about unknown places as well.
Wing Stop is my #1, but I’ve never tried Bon Chon. That will change in my next business trip near them. I would also flip flop BWW and Hooters but that is just my preference.
Speaking if Hooters though, last time I was there, their wings looked nothing like those shown above. They were overly breaded and included the ‘wing-tips’, which was not a stylish shoe that came with the food, but instead an empty unappetizing reminder that I’m eatiing a chickens arm.
Hooters is always mostly bread in my experience and I agree BWW is wildly underrated in this list
It all varies… I’ve had crap wings from BWW more often than Hooters I guess.
I’m with Fart and Midwest…my Hooters wings were always breaded …overly so.
BWW is definitely another one that varies by location. There’s one downtown here that’s literally the only chain restaurant in what I’ll generically call the “nightlife district” that’s managed to survive more than a year. It’s a subject of some bafflement, but I gather it’s got acceptable food.
I… Actually agree with this list completely. I love wingstop and get their wings most often (although I’d argue their wings are slightly under-sized). But I get steamed up for some Bonchon.
Also as a side note: Wingstop has some of the best fries out there (they put a sprinkle of sugar in the seasoning) and their ranch recipe is the best there is.
You can’t beat a great fry with some awesome ranch.
Bon Chon looks legit. Having known people that have worked at The Factory (!!) their internal standards are pretty exacting. Can vouch for their wings being solid. P.F. Chang’s also look good but haven’t tried.
Pizza Hut? Man that looks like crap.
Also don’t totally get the love for Wing Stop. A friend would like to go there after work or after beers because of their late hours. Pretty mediocre.
P.F. Chang’s tend to be on point all the time.
Hooters wings over anchor bar are u guys crazy but maybe it’s just me I am from buffalo
Fair.
Any wings from a pizza place are a rubbery, disgusting mess.
Dominos wings have always been a soggy mess for me. I can’t believe Hooters > BWW. Not only are they horrible, but I can’t stand a place that seems to pride themselves on a business model of encouraging their waitresses faux-flirt with a 41 year old fat, balding man. It doesn’t make me or them feel good, so no.
Wingstop, again, maybe there is simply bad chains where I live, but I’m just flat disappointed in my visits. I’d take BWW over them, too.
No Bonchon here, I’m in a wing franchise desert with a fake oasis of BWW promising me consistently mediocre wings, with the occasional local place that will flare and fizzle.
Taco Mac is #1. They’re all over Atlanta and have at least one restaurant in Chattanooga, and a couple in Charlotte I think. The Three Mile Island sauce is hot and delicious. The wings are large not those tiny things you get at BWW. The rest of the menu is great and they’ve got a couple hundred varieties of beer to choose from.
Scotty’s Brewhouse (mainly located in Indiana but there are other locations across the country) has the best wings and it’s not even close. Also it’s one of the rare places that has a huge menu and everything on it is great.
Seriously. Seek it out. It’s worth a trip.