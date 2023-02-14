The quest for the best chicken wings recipe continues! Last week, I attempted to test the best chicken wing recipes on the internet and see if I could improve them. I thought I made a pretty valiant effort and even got my new and improved recipe(s) up in time for “the big game.”

Fried wings are hard to beat and fairly straightforward to make, provided you feel like doing all that setup and cleanup. The trick for home cooks and recipe writers is trying to come up with a recipe that combines the crispy skin and juicy meat of fried wings with the simplicity and scale of baked ones (“scale” here means the ability to make a bunch at one time on standard cooking equipment).

Like I said up top, I think I did a decent job accomplishing that with last week’s recipe, combining a pan sear with a shorter bake on a rack. I did, however, run into one problem during testing. Sharp-eyed readers might have noted that I didn’t really have a clear fix for it at the time. Basically, if you’re baking wings on a sheet pan over aluminum foil or parchment paper as I suggested, the fat from the wings has a tendency to drip down into the sheet pan and burn, smoking up the oven and/or the house/dwelling in the process. In my house, this sets off the smoke alarm a lot.

While I didn’t really have a fix for that beyond a better oven, higher ceilings, and less intense baking, one of my readers came through with a proposed solution:

I do oven 'fried' wings a lot with the baking powder. What helps is to lay down some baking soda on the baking sheet, then set the wings on a rack above. The soda absorbs the fat and stops the smoke. — John Claude Vann Hamm (@mburchett) February 10, 2023

A layer of baking soda on the sheet pan, very interesting… This tip supposedly comes via the Anova Precision Oven subreddit, so thanks to those folks. Naturally, I had to try it out. I made another batch of wings (again, just in time for the “big game”), and SPOILER ALERT: it worked.

And when I say it worked, I don’t just mean that the chicken smoked less, or that my smoke alarm only went off half as many times, I mean there was no smoke at all, that I could detect. I was able to crank the oven as hot and hard as I wanted (heh) without having to wave a terrible towel at my crying wolf-ass smoke alarm every seven minutes.

Clearly, this warranted a rewrite. So here it is, my updated recipe for crispy baked wings.

Ingredients

4 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon aluminum-free baking powder

1 teaspoon salt*

2 teaspoons garlic powder*

2 teaspoons onion powder*

Pinch black pepper* (*OR, just use your favorite, pre-mixed seasoned salt blend)

A little oil (olive, peanut, canola, ghee, whatever)

About 1/2 cup baking soda

For the sauce:

1/2 cup of Frank’s Red Hot

Stick of butter

Equipment

A sheet pan with a wire rack that fits over it.

A pan

A pot (though you could just reuse the pan)

Tongs

Whisk

Mixing bowl

Time: About 80 minutes.

Directions

Combine your dry spices, baking powder and cornstarch (but NOT the baking soda), and pour it over your chicken. Massage it over your meat. Go ahead, I know you love massaging your meat.