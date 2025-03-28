There are two types of fast food restaurants: the kind that rely on a regular cadence of new menu items to attract repeat customers, and those few chains that keep their menu carefully curated, rarely changing things up in favor of focusing on quality ingredients and preparation to win fans. Chipotle is the latter type, but every once in a while, the brand will add a new protein option to its core class, shaking up the menu and inspiring new burrito and taco builds.

Oftentimes, these limited offerings are better than a lot of the menu staples, which is why it’s imperative that when Chipotle launches a new protein, we embark on a re-ranking of every available protein on the menu. So, in honor of Chipotle’s new Honey Chicken, we did just that — re-tasting and re-ranking every protein option available, all to help you craft the best meal possible.

As always, to get the best sense of what these meats actually taste like, we sampled each completely devoid of additional ingredients. Just pure meat, which garnered some well-deserved side eye from the employees. But hey, we’re willing to look like total weirdos so that you don’t have to.

Here is every protein option available at Chipotle in 2025, ranked from least to most essential.

7. Sofritas

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Chipotle only has one plant-based protein so we’re sorry that we’re ranking the Sofritas as the worst protein option at Chipotle but… well it is! What do you want us to do, lie? If you don’t eat meat you’re not at a total loss at Chipotle and we’d encourage you go the “veggie burrito” route if you want the best experience rather than order these, at least you get free guacamole!

The Sofritas feature a nice blend of pepper and cumin that helps to cut through any add-ons, no matter how heavy. The vibe is savory and somewhat akin to meat but our major sticking point is the texture. It’s wet, chunky, and chewy to the point of being distracting. Tofu bits make up the bulk of this protein and we shouldn’t be the ones to that have to tell you that tofu is best enjoyed fried!

The Bottom Line:

Way too wet and chewy. We wish Chipotle would offer a true Mexican vegetarian option like calabacitas (sautéed squash, corn, tomatoes, onions and pepper) or nopales (cactus) in its place.

6. Carnitas

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Look, we love Chipotle here, that should be clear. But straight up, Chipotle’s Carnitas are the worst I’ve ever had. Now granted, as an LA native and someone of Mexican heritage I grew up surrounded by amazing taquerias and cooks. I could get on my high horse about this and argue whether or not these are “proper” carnitas, but I won’t. All I will say is that this protein option is lacking many of the aspects that make carnitas delicious.