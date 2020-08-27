These Ciders Are Definitely Worth Chasing Down This Fall

There’s just something about a crisp and velvety cider that feels like the end of summer and beginning of fall in a glass. It is apple picking season after all. The sweeter ciders over ice in a pint glass under the shade of willow tree is the perfect late summer refresher. The drier and funkier ciders play right into the smell of damp bales of straw stacked high in a musty old barn as the leaves fall. So what is cider exactly? Well, it’s not beer even though it usually sits on the shelf next to the beer. In reality, it should be next to the wine. Technically speaking, ciders are wines made with apples. It’s fermented apple juice that is sometimes lightly carbonated or even aged in oak. Case in point, the Germans still call this stuff “apfelwein” in some regions — that’s literally “apple wine.” But this is all just the base of what cider is. As with most things in the booze world, ciders can vary greatly in style, execution, and innovation. Some ciders get hopped while others are spiked with seasonal fruits, fresh herbs, or various spices. So to help you parse which ciders you should be stocking in your fridge as the seasons turn, we decided to name ten of our favorite ciders at the moment. – Zach Johnston, Deputy Editor UPROXX Life Related: Serious Beer Experts Name Their Favorite Lagers For Late-Summer

Zach's Picks: Finnriver Dry Hopped Cider

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $10 — 16.9-oz bottle The Cider: Washington state is one of the world’s biggest producers of apples. So, it should come as no surprise that some of the best ciders are from that region. This bottle is produced with 100 percent organic Washington apples. It’s fermented to be dry. It’s then dry-hopped for three days with locally sourced Cascade Hops. The result is a cider for beer fans. Tasting Notes: There’s a sense of a West Coast IPA with piney resin, flowers, and grapefruit imbued from the hops. There’s a nice dry grassy nature to the sip that melds wonderfully with those resin and floral notes. In the end, it’s equal parts refreshing and interesting. Bottom Line: I tend to drink a lot of this stuff when I’m downing oysters in the fall. The cidery is also just outside my hometown, so I’m partial.

Chris's Picks: Virtue The Mitten

ABV: 6.8%

Average Price: $15.99 for a 750ml bottle The Cider: We all love bourbon barrel-aged beer. So why wouldn’t we enjoy bourbon barrel-aged cider, right? Well, Michigan-based cidery Virtue did just that. This cider — a 2020 Good Food Award Winner — is made from pressed Michigan apples. The fermented juice is then aged for up to a year in ex-bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: The high acid-level of the apples works perfectly with the rich, toasted nature of the former bourbon barrels. The first sip, while fairly dry, imparts hints of toasted oak, vanilla, and rich caramel. But, it’s also full of the crisp, dry apple flavor cider fans expect. Bottom Line: This complex cider is perfect for fans of bourbon who are new to the cider world. It’s a perfect balance between dry cider and mellow, sweet bourbon.