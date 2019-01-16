Bartenders Tell Us The Cocktails They Actually Make At Home

Getty Images/Uproxx

In the cocktail world, there always seems to be some new, hot ingredient trending. One week its activated charcoal. The next its CBD oil. Customers can’t seem to get enough of these popular, cocktails-of-the-week. And we do mean week, because next week the trending ingredient might be totally different.

Bartenders make it their business to keep up with these trends in order to appease the drinking public. But it’s likely that when they finish their shifts, they’re actually going to make themselves a classic cocktail instead of the popular drink of the moment. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the drinks they actually make at home. You can check out all of their answers below.

Old Fashioned

Troy Bailey, bartender at Primavera Ristorante in Coronado, California

“Hands down, my favorite cocktail to make at home is a classic and very simple bourbon Old Fashioned. I’m a whiskey guy myself and have grown to love this cocktail over the years. The best part about making it at home? It only requires three ingredients and the rind off of an orange, which I always have in my refrigerator. Stir and enjoy.”