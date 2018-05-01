Unsplash

Oh, tequila. We love you. We love you when you’re affordable. We love you when you’re expensive. We love you in bars and we love you backing a beer. We love your craft and your nuance.

The most popular native spirit of Mexico (sorry mezcal), tequila is made from distilling the juice from the blue agave plant. Like Cognac — which is only made in the area around Cognac, France — tequila can only be produced in the state of Jalisco (and smaller quantities in a few other states), in the area around the city of Tequila. It can be enjoyed straight, in shot form, with lime and salt (and a chaser of sangrita if you’re truly authentic), or in a cocktail, like the famous margarita.

Ol’ Jimmy Buffet’s favorite cocktail is made with tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, and triple sec. Sometimes it’s served as a regular mixed drink and other times it’s served as a frozen drink in the vein of the frozen daiquiri or pina colada. But, if you truly want to embrace the tequila spirit, you’ll progress past the basic margarita. There’s a whole world of tequila-based cocktails awaiting you.

Check out some of the best below:

Tequila Sour

This cocktail is very similar to the classic whiskey sour with lemon juice and simple syrup. The only real difference is that this drink contains tequila instead of the usual whiskey, but flavor-wise that’s a significant shift.

Malcolm Lowry

This drink — named for the British writer and poet — is made up of tequila, rum, triple sec, and lemon juice. It’s all shaken and strained into cocktails glass just as the writer of Under the Volcano would have wanted.