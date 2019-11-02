Last Updated: November 2nd

A good conspiracy theory gets the blood running hot. It should be equal measures absurd and just-believable-enough — meaning that you’re definitely entertained, even if you don’t take the ideas espoused seriously. Or maybe you do take them seriously. Maybe you get hooked on batshit insane ideas until you reach “holy-shit-this-is-real” levels of lunacy.

Overall, a good conspiracy theory should be good fun. Below are some of the best conspiracy documentaries on Netflix right now. Unroll the tin foil and enjoy!

