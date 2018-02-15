Last Updated: February 15th
Streaming video is the best thing that’s ever happened to documentaries. People who would never have paid for a ticket to a theatrical nonfiction film are now, thanks to Netflix’s robust selection, scarfing down the stuff by the barrel. But where to start among the masses? Here’s a selection of 15 of the best documentaries on Netflix right now to get you going, conveniently organized by theme for easy bingeing.
TRUE CRIME
The Thin Blue Line (1988)
Before Making a Murderer, before Serial, before The Jinx, there was Errol Morris’ landmark work of investigative cinema dredged up from the heart of Texas. The true crime story famously helped overturn the death row conviction of Randall Dale Adams, thanks in part to the director’s then-unheard-of habit of staging re-enactments of Adams’ alleged crime to see if they squared with available evidence. Its influence has been absorbed to the point where it’s virtually invisible, but The Thin Blue Line still manages several palpable shocks for newcomers to the Adams case. Once you watch it, read this excellent interview with Morris where he reflects on making the film.
India’s Daughter (2015)
Calling Leslee Udwin’s searing account of the gang rape and murder of a Delhi medical student “true crime” is really a vast understatement — plus, the film isn’t about the investigation. However, it is indeed necessary to view something this horrific as a crime, one perpetuated not just by the brutes on the bus but also by the culture of India itself against its vulnerable female population. At only an hour long, and also including an infuriating interview with one of the convicted men from prison, India’s Daughter packs in more righteous anger than is probably healthy. Watch it when your stomach is steeled enough.
They all sound great.
Conspicuous by their absence are “Is There Sex After Death” featuring Buck Henry (“The Graduate”) and “Abel Raises Cain” by Jen and Jeff Hockett (2005 Best Documentary at Slamdance)
I saw “Minimalism” earlier, and first I was disappointed by the fact it wasn’t about the design style, and then I wanted to punch everyone in it in the face. Has anyone else seen that one?
Dear Zachary.
Hasn’t Super Size me been shown to be bunk?
Yep, pretty much.
You forgot the Jaco Pastorius Doc
There’s a goof in the Hoop Dreams description. None of the boys are from the Southside. One is from Cabrini Green, which is on the Northside and the other is from Garfield Park, which is on the Westside.
news app on the iphone, this article photos are not in order. LITTLE confusing. thanks for info though :)
Really enjoyed Barkley Marathons