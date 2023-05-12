It’s officially May and while that means that summer is technically still more than a month away, that won’t stop us from getting a head start planning an epic summer. For us, that means a ton of road trips. And while we’re all about checking out a giant ball of twine, an Airbnb shaped like a potato, or Niagara Falls, we also want to enjoy at least a little beer along the way.

That’s why we’re planning to visit multiple breweries, brewpubs, and definitely a beer festival or three.

While we’ve mentioned our affinity for road-tripping to breweries and beer cities in the past, today we’re looking squarely at the beer festivals you’ll want to attend this summer. And lucky for you, there are a lot. If you really wanted to get wacky with it, you could begin in late May and hit up nine outstanding beer festivals before finishing your memorable summer at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. Sure, you’d be crisscrossing and double back across the country from Florida to Alaska, but it would totally be worth it.

If you can’t swing that, maybe you can at least hit up one or two of these beer-fueled events. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Thread City Hop Fest – Willimantic, Connecticut (May 21st)

Craft beer fans will descend on Willimantic, Connecticut from 1-5 pm on May 21st to attend the Thread City Hop Fest. For only $45 ($55 on the day of), you can sample beer from more than 70 breweries in Connecticut, New England, the Northeast, and beyond. Besides the brews, fans can also enjoy live music and food. organized by Willimantic Brewing Company, proceeds of the tickets will go to local charities.

Why You Should Go:

So, not only are you enjoying some amazing beer, but you’re also helping some great causes. For travelers, Willimantic is only an hour and a half from Boston. Why not make it a trip to Boston, the beer festival, and maybe even stop in Cape Cod for the day?

For more information click here.

Great Alaska Craft Beer And Home Brew Festival – Haines, Alaska (May 27th)

You might not normally think about Alaska when you think of beer (although Alaskan Brewing Company makes some outstanding beers), but the Great Alaska Craft Beer And Home Brew Festival might change that. Alaska’s longest-running festival and home brewing contest, the event takes place on May 27th in Haines (less than 45 minutes from the US/Canadian border).

Why You Should Go:

The festival features tons of beer sampling, beer tasting events, great food, and even a 5K and 10K run. Also known as the “Adventure Capital of Alaska”, the area is home to giant mountains, beautiful rivers, and unrivaled scenery. Also, there will be beer.

For more information click here.

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival – Paso Robles, California (June 3rd)

Firestone Walker is a big name in the craft beer world, so you know an event thrown by the Northern California staple is a big deal. Created as a way for craft brewers and drinkers to come together and enjoy some frosty IPAs, stouts, and everything in between, the event benefits the nonprofit Paso Robles Pioneer Day.

Why You Should Go:

The festival features more than fifty-five breweries in the North California town of Paso Robles. On top of Firestone Walker being located there, it’s an area well-known for its wineries and olive groves. After (or before) you’ve had your fill of beer, stop by one of the many wineries.

For more information click here.

Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival – Atlantic City, New Jersey (June 3rd-4th)

Atlantic City will be home to more than just gamblers and beachgoers the first weekend of June — that’s when the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will take place. The event, which is presented by the Ocean Casino Resort, is held at Bader Field.

Why You Should Go:

Take the short trip from New York City or the surrounding area to enjoy more than 100 breweries, tons of food vendors, and music from Dropkick Murphy’s, 311, and more. Awesome musical acts and beer? What else are you doing that weekend?

For more information click here.

Vail Craft Beer Classic – Vail, Colorado (June 17th)

If you’re a skier, snowboarder, or outdoor enthusiast, you already know about the appeal of Vail, Colorado as a center for outdoor activities. On June 17th, it will also be the place to be for beer drinkers. Celebrating its seventh anniversary, the event features from than fifty breweries.

Why You Should Go:

Instead of simply being an event where you sample beer and then go home and regale your friends about all the beer you tried, you actually get to vote on the best beers out of hundreds of possibilities. The winning brewery gets a “Golden Tap Handle.” Add keg bowling, great food options, and live music and you have a great day.