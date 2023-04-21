As the weather grows warmer and the days get longer, we find ourselves looking out the window of our cubicles or home offices or workspace whatevers and staring at the open road off in the distance. If we could just take all of our vacation days, fill up our gas tanks, and head out into the wild world without much of a plan of where we’re headed or for how long… we would. We’d take a National Lampoon’s Vacation-like trip to whatever our version of Wally World is. Except our version wouldn’t have a moose out front. Our version is a beer-filled paradise. A trip to one of the best beer cities in the US perhaps? Also, hopefully with better results than the ill-fated journey the Griswold family took. Sadly, work and general life responsibilities mean any road trip longer than a day needs to be planned out far in advance. That’s why the time is right to lock in on your summer road trip now. That way you can figure out exactly where you want to go and for how long. Then you can request the right amount of vacation days and off you go on your epic travels (capitalism kills spontaneity). Now for the most important part of this soon-to-be iconic road trip: In order for you to have a great vacation and return home to regale your friends with tales of IPAs, lagers, and sour ales like some kind of medieval beer-fueled minstrel, you have to settle on the city (or cities) you want to explore. To help aid your hop-fueled dreams, we did that work for you — highlighting eight cities so drenched in beer you might never want to go home. These American cities are loaded with epic breweries, brewpubs, and amazing beer culture. Some are more well-known for brewing and others… not so much. But trust us, all are summer road trip worthy. Asheville, North Carolina

The Beer City: If you’re planning a road trip to a beer-centric destination, but you’re also hoping for some non-beer-related fun, look no further than Asheville. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this beer-soaked North Carolina city is only an hour and a half from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. After a day spent hiking in the woods at the most visited National Park in the country, you can venture into Asheville and sample some brews. It might not be the biggest city on this list (the population is under 100,000), but the area is home to more than forty breweries (yes, you read that right). What To Drink: Asheville has been a beer center for several years now. It first gained notoriety when it was named “Beer City USA” back in 2009. Currently, it’s home to more than forty breweries, brewpubs, and beer bars. Some of the can’t-miss breweries include Hi-Wire Brewing, Bhramari Brewing Company, Highland Brewing Company, Burial Beer Co., Zillicoah Beer Co., and of course Archetype Brewing. Asheville is a great place to branch out and try different styles as there’s something for everyone and the brewers have the spirit of experimentation in their DNA. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Beer City: Philadelphia might be known as the “City of Brotherly Love,” but since we know how their sports fans treat Santa Claus and opposing teams and the beer scene is thriving, maybe it should should ditch the misnomer about friendliness and get some sort of beer name instead? After you’ve eaten your weight in cheesesteaks, visited the Liberty Bell, and jokingly attempted (and likely failed) to run up the “Rocky steps,” you’ll be delighted to know the city is loaded with breweries, brew pubs, and great beer bars waiting to be discovered. At the very least, you can check out a Phillies game and enjoy a local beer while you watch Kyle Schwarber rake home runs. What To Drink: Philadelphia might play second fiddle to New York City at times, but it stands up fairly well to NYC in terms of brewing culture. The metro area is home to more than 100 breweries and includes classic breweries like Yards Brewing, Victory Brewing, and Iron Hill Brewery. But it’s also home to innovative, exciting breweries like Brewery ARS, Doc Street Brewing, Second District Brewing, and even a branch of Other Half Brewing. Don’t forget to grab a swoon-worthy IPA at Crime & Punishment Brewing. San Diego, California

The Beer City: At this point, even adding San Diego to a list like this seems almost silly. Everyone already knows that San Diego is arguably the center of the IPA universe (if not the American beer universe as a whole). But if you’re going to visit San Diego for the beer, stay for the ridiculous weather, the beaches, sprawling parks, artist community, the iconic San Diego Zoo, and the USS Midway, an aircraft carrier that was turned into a museum. A day at the beach, the zoo, or an afternoon learning about water-based military operations is sure to give you quite a thirst. A thirst that only a great IPA, pilsner, wheat beer, or sour ale can quench. What To Drink: The city is home to more than 150 breweries. That’s an absolutely ridiculous number. Even attempting to skim the surface of the great beer available is a tough task. Can’t miss breweries including Eppig Brewing (for artisanal ales and lagers), Burgeon Beer, Resident Brewing, Pure Brewing Project, Modern Times Beer, Societe Brewing, and Coronado Brewing. Don’t forget the big brands like Stone, Ballast Point, and Alesmith. Close your eyes and throw a dart at a map of Ron Burgundy’s home town and you’ll likely find that it landed on a brewery. Boston, Massachusetts

The Beer City: If you’ve never been to Boston, you might spend at least one day walking Paul Revere’s “Freedom Trail”, visiting the Old North Church, and Faneuil Hall, and maybe taking in a Red Sox game at the hollowed grounds of Fenway Park. After all of the walking, you’ll likely be ready for a beer or two. You’re in luck. Boston has as many breweries and brewpubs as it does citizens adorned in “Yankees Suck” tees. What To Do: This city has as much beer as it has history. There are countless bars and brewpubs, but some of the best breweries in the country call the Boston area home. This includes Aeronaut Brewing, Trillium Brewing (with its sprawling Three-floor brewpub), Harpoon Brewery, Night Shift Brewing, Cambridge Brewing, and Lamplighter Brewing for a Cloud City IPA or Margot (a blended sour ale aged on blueberries). Remember, the city is also home to Samuel Adams if a classic Boston Lager is your jam. Grand Rapids, Michigan The Beer City: If you’re not up to date on Grand Rapids’ beer scene, you haven’t been paying attention. This city of just under 200,000 residents, situated on the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan, is home to live music, a thriving food scene, and tons of outdoor recreational activities. It’s also home to a surprising number of breweries for its size. After you spend the day at one of its many museums or outside mountain biking, you’ll want to check out the myriad breweries.

What To Drink: Sometimes referred to as “Beer City, USA”, Grand Rapids is home to more than fifty breweries in the metro area. That’s fairly crazy for a city this size. There are even beer tours and a “Beer City Ale Trail” where you can map out a day or week spent visiting them all. Can’t-miss breweries include the European-inspired, massive Brewery Vivant, City Built Brewing, The Mitten Brewing, Greyline Brewing, Arvon Brewing, and Jolly Pumpkin Brewery with its long list of beers including Saisons, farmhouse ales, and funky, tart sours. Founders is also there if you have a craving for Kentucky Breakfast Stout or another barrel-aged triumph. St. Louis, Missouri The Beer City: Yes, we’re well aware that Budweiser called St. Louis home. Its existence and the iconic Gateway Arch are probably the two things the city is most famous for. Well, that and the “greatest show on turf”, the nickname for the offensive behemoth that was the 1999-2001 St. Louis Rams. If you find yourself there this summer, visit a museum, enjoy a meal at one of its award-winning restaurants, grab a beer as big as your head at a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium, or visit one of the many breweries the city has to offer that aren’t named Budweiser. What To Drink: Including massive brewing operations, brew pubs, craft breweries, and micro-breweries, the metro area of St. Louis is home to more than sixty breweries. Yes, there’s a lot more than what the Busch family is selling. 2nd Shift with its hoppy IPAs and crisp lagers isn’t to be missed. You can hold onto hope that you’ll get to try the barrel-aged banger known as Abraxas when you visit Perennial Artisanal Ales or you can just be happy to try literally anything else they brew. Other notable breweries include Urban Chestnut Brewing, Rockwell Beer Co, and 4 Hands Brewing. Visit the Schlafly Taproom and enjoy some mouth-watering food and a flight of beers. Portland, Maine

The Beer City: This was a real toss-up between the two Portlands. Portland, Maine makes the list because the home state of Stephen King has been referred to as “Vacationland” because of its stone beaches, quaint seaside towns, and delicious seafood (also, Portland Oregon gets PLENTY of Uproxx love). Drive up to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park while you’re there, but don’t forget to visit one of the many breweries and brewpubs in the area in and around Portland. What To Drink: Portland might not be a giant city like San Diego or Philly, but even with a population of under 70,000 people is still home to more than 25 breweries. Opened in 1995, Allagash Brewing is the big name in Portland. Stop by for an Allagash White or any of its limited-release offerings. You’ll be happy you did. Other outstanding outfits include Bissell Brothers Brewing, Foundation Brewing, Rising Tide Brewing, Lone Pine Brewing, and if you want to get out of the city: Maine Beer Company for one of its award-winning IPAs like Lunch and Dinner. Fort Collins, Colorado