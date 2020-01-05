The Best Beers To Chase Down This January

It’s a new year and that means it’s time to chase down some new craft beers around America. We’ve also decided to revamp our monthly roundup of the best beers released each month. We’re highlighting one beer from each major region of the United States: Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Rocky Mountains, Midwest, South, and Northeast with a wild card and international pick thrown in for good measure. That’s eight great beers to choose from this month. We’re also trying to make these beers a little more accessible than the average craft beer that you’d have to travel to the brewery for. While some of the beers below may be a little harder to find from coast-to-coast, most of them will be sourceable to people living in that particular region. Let’s dive into the best craft beers to chase down as the new decade kicks into gear. Happy beer hunting! Related: The Best Lagers To Chase Down Right Now