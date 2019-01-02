The Best Beers To Chase Down This January

Getty Image

January usually brings a lot of sober promises. Then a beautiful new beer comes along and, well, sober January turns to “Let’s keep it lit” January with a quickness. It’s hard to pass up a great beer in the cold months, and while January is usually a slow time for new beer releases, there are still some stellar beers out there that just dropped.

We’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and hitting markets this January. Some of these are easier to find (with larger distribution); some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble! Happy hunting!

COSMIC ARROW BRETT SAISON — BOW & ARROW BREWING CO.

Bow & Arrow Brewing Co. down in New Mexico is the first ever Native American female-owned craft brewery in the world. The master brewers are taking iconic Indigenous ingredients from the American Southwest — Navajo tea, wild hops, blue corn, etc. — and infusing them into masterfully crafted beers.

The Cosmic Arrow from the Bow & Arrow team is a funky brett saison that shines brightly. The constantly maturing beer has a clear essence of peach, funk, and dryness. There’s a light sweetness in the background the gives the beer an almost honey-like feel. This is a complex and delicious beer to start off the new year.