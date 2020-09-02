With summer 2020 pretty much wrapped, it’s time to look into one of my favorite beer seasons. The fall brings about two distinct and very good beers. One, it’s officially Oktoberfest season. Even with the main event in Munich canceled this year, you can still enjoy the beers. And, trust us, there are plenty of great German lagers to enjoy right now. The other big beer you’re going to be seeing on every tap list — especially in the U.S. — are pumpkin ales. Yes, some of these fruited ales are a bit sugary or too spiced. But with the advent of every other brewery in the country making a pumpkin ale this season, that old view of the style is more the exception than the rule in 2020. Hopefully, the eight beers we’re calling out this month will pique your interest and inspire you to explore exciting expressions made near you or sold at your closest bottle shop. The picks below are regional craft beer releases from breweries that we vouch for (we weren’t able to taste them all this month because of the continued pandemic, so we’re offering tasting notes from the brewers where necessary). Related: Serious Beer Experts Name Their Favorite Belgian Ales