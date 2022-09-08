September is a bit of an in-between time. It’s not fall but it really doesn’t seem like summer either. The weather is all over the place from humid, sunny heat, to wet, chilly rainy days. While it still is technically summer until the 22nd, because of the weather and the feeling that autumn is already here, many beer drinkers have already shifted their focus to darker, maltier beer styles.

Well, we don’t subscribe to that. We say enjoy the summer (especially the summery beer) while you still can. Jeremy Flounder Lees of Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey agrees. He even has an idea about the type of beer to enjoy in this last month of summer.

“I cannot narrow this down,” he says, “but any clean craft beer, on the lighter-bodied side, that still gives me wonderful flavor profiles of malts and hops.”

While Lees didn’t feel ready to list any potential beers, other craft beer experts and brewers did. If you’re not yet ready to crack open a barrel-aged stout, keep scrolling to see their picks for the last of the summery brews.

Russian River Blind Pig

Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company in Richmond, California

ABV: 6.25%

Average Price: $5.49 for a 16.9-ounce bottle

Why This Beer?

Here in the Bay Area, we typically get a late summer – and nothing says summer like a couple of nights under the redwoods, where you’ll always find some Russian River’s Blind Pig IPAs in our cooler. When it comes to flavor, you’ll get a bit of grapefruit, pine, and floral notes, with some light grassiness. Nice bitterness in the finish. A great brew to kick back on the hammock and stare up at the trees.

3 Fonteinen Fromboos

James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California

ABV: 6%

Average Price: $61 for a 750ml bottle

Why This Beer?

While September is fairly warm in Orange County, we are still less seasonally dependent on beer consumption here in Southern California than in most places around the country. That being said, the beer that I could drink in August and September, and year-round for that matter, is fruited lambic, more specifically Framboos from 3 Fonteinen in Beersel, Belgium. The raspberry is punchy and in your face without being over the top jammy, and the acid from the fruit helps play off the bacteria of their spontaneous culture, offering a great compliment to the nuanced and complex funk of the wild yeast, just enough oak to give you some vanilla undertones, with a dry finish, leaving you refreshed and craving more.

If they made more of this beer I would not complain as it might help availability and maybe even bring down the price. Luckily, we make some decent examples of spontaneous beer here at The Bruery to tide me over.