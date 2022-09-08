September is a bit of an in-between time. It’s not fall but it really doesn’t seem like summer either. The weather is all over the place from humid, sunny heat, to wet, chilly rainy days. While it still is technically summer until the 22nd, because of the weather and the feeling that autumn is already here, many beer drinkers have already shifted their focus to darker, maltier beer styles.
Well, we don’t subscribe to that. We say enjoy the summer (especially the summery beer) while you still can. Jeremy Flounder Lees of Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey agrees. He even has an idea about the type of beer to enjoy in this last month of summer.
“I cannot narrow this down,” he says, “but any clean craft beer, on the lighter-bodied side, that still gives me wonderful flavor profiles of malts and hops.”
While Lees didn’t feel ready to list any potential beers, other craft beer experts and brewers did. If you’re not yet ready to crack open a barrel-aged stout, keep scrolling to see their picks for the last of the summery brews.
Russian River Blind Pig
Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company in Richmond, California
ABV: 6.25%
Average Price: $5.49 for a 16.9-ounce bottle
Why This Beer?
Here in the Bay Area, we typically get a late summer – and nothing says summer like a couple of nights under the redwoods, where you’ll always find some Russian River’s Blind Pig IPAs in our cooler. When it comes to flavor, you’ll get a bit of grapefruit, pine, and floral notes, with some light grassiness. Nice bitterness in the finish. A great brew to kick back on the hammock and stare up at the trees.
3 Fonteinen Fromboos
James Bruner, director of production at The Bruery in Placentia, California
ABV: 6%
Average Price: $61 for a 750ml bottle
Why This Beer?
While September is fairly warm in Orange County, we are still less seasonally dependent on beer consumption here in Southern California than in most places around the country. That being said, the beer that I could drink in August and September, and year-round for that matter, is fruited lambic, more specifically Framboos from 3 Fonteinen in Beersel, Belgium. The raspberry is punchy and in your face without being over the top jammy, and the acid from the fruit helps play off the bacteria of their spontaneous culture, offering a great compliment to the nuanced and complex funk of the wild yeast, just enough oak to give you some vanilla undertones, with a dry finish, leaving you refreshed and craving more.
If they made more of this beer I would not complain as it might help availability and maybe even bring down the price. Luckily, we make some decent examples of spontaneous beer here at The Bruery to tide me over.
Wayfinder Hell
Parker Penley, lead innovation brewer at Widmer Brothers Brewing in Portland, Oregon
ABV: 4.9%
Average Price: $15.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
Why This Beer?
Toward the end of August into September, fresh hop season is in full swing, which is why I like to go to my local watering hole and see if they have any fresh hop beers to try, some can be outstanding. A Wayfinder Hell from Portland is always an excellent choice. Crisp, flavorful, and perfect to ride out the end of summer.
Ayinger Jahrhundert Bier
Mike Jacobs, pub brewery innovation manager at Goose Island Brewhouse in Chicago
ABV: 5.5%
Average Price: $3.99 for a 500ml bottle
Why This Beer?
Ayinger Jahrhundert Bier. A Perfect beer for September when summer is coming to an end, but you still have some warm days left. It has round maltiness, a hint of flowers on the nose, and is balanced by the perfect amount of bitterness. I’ll wait until late September for those Oktoberfest-style beers, thank you very much for the seasonal creep.
Magic Hat #9
Joe Pawelek, brewmaster at Wicked Weed Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina
ABV: 5.1%
Average Price: $16.99 for a 12-pack
Why This Beer?
Magic Hat #9. Our team of brewers loves the simplicity of this apricot-forward ale. It is a long-time favorite that we just can’t seem to find in Asheville but will continue to pursue. It’s a throwback beer from when we were all learning about craft beer and was one of the most approachable pale ales with a distinct apricot top note that lured us in.
Rogue Dead Guy
Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing in Petaluma, California
ABV: 6.8%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
For a very unpredictable answer, not everywhere is hot and muggy in September, including coastal Oregon and California, where the cool Pacific can moderate the inland heat. Every September, I seek out a Rogue Dead Guy Ale. I honestly don’t know what style this beer is, other than good and delicious. It’s relatively heavy and hoppy, and has been referred to as a Maibock, or strong beer you drink in May, but I don’t know if a German would agree, so I’ll go ahead and drink it in August and September. When I homebrewed, over half of my bottles were the old painted Dead Guy 22oz “bomber” now defunct and essentially a dinosaur of early and middle craft. Luckily, you can find Dead Guy in a signature black and white can now.
The flavor is rich, and malty but not sweet with assertive bitterness and no perfumy hop aromas. It goes down smooth and is perfect for later in an August day, or maybe early on an August or September Saturday, with some seafood like crab or clam chowder.
Andechs Helles Lager
Fal Allen, brewmaster at Anderson Valley Brewing Company in Boonville, California
ABV: 4.8%
Average Price: $3.99 for a 16-ounce bottle
Why This Beer?
There is often a hint in the air that Fall is on its way. I want a beer that is light and refreshing but it can be a bit more ponderous than the beers of July. For that, I look for a German light lager with a bit more malt character. Andechs Helles Lager fills that space perfectly. Rounder and softer than some other pilsners, it is still light and sessionable but carries a bit more body and flavor and it fits nicely for a warm afternoon or a cooling September evening.
Bell’s Oberon
Nancy Lopetegui, taproom general manager for Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami
ABV: 5.8%
Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Oberon Ale by Bell’s. It’s still incredibly hot in Miami during September, so I crave this since it’s thirst-quenching. The citrusy, orange zest in this wheat ale is perfect for warm weather and sunshine. September is the last month its available (and in limited quantities) so you’ll want to grab a few six-packs.
Definitive Contee Kolsch
Kelsey Roth, general manager at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company in Framingham, Massachusetts
ABV: 4.6%
Average Price: $15 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
Why This Beer?
I’m reaching for a Kölsch. It is light and crisp like a pilsner but has just a touch of lemonier biscuitiness to it that is a perfect foil for the heat. They are low in alcohol and pair great with late summer fruit and vegetables that I’m gobbling up from the farmer’s market. My favorite that we don’t brew is Contee Kölsch by Definitive Brewing Company. It checks all the boxes and goes down easy.
Drekker Prrrt The Rainbow
Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin
ABV: 7.3%
Average Price: $23.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
Why This Beer?
Check out the Drekker Prrrt series. Chances are you’ll get to experience a few different flavors showcased in the month of September alone. At the time of writing this, I’m looking forward to getting my hands on the “PRRRT The Rainbow” which is loaded with skittles and all the flavors you associate with the classic candy. Every variation is basically liquid nostalgia and deliciously refreshing to boot.
Summit Oktoberfest
Caroline O’Halloran, area sales director at Sprecher Brewing in Glendale, Wisconsin
ABV: 6.5%
Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
Is it weird that I am in the mood for Oktoberfest already? It creeps earlier and earlier every year but I don’t mind. It is fun to see the traditional seasonals popping up in stores. I love Summit Oktoberfest and pick it up every year. Malty, sweet, lightly hoppy, this one ticks all the end-of-summer boxes.