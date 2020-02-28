Embrace Spring By Chasing Down These March Beer Releases

Winter is waning. Spring is coming. Beer is flowing. It’s a good time to be a beer drinker, folks. As the winter warmers fade and the sun starts to shine down, breweries are beginning to drop new, refreshing beers on the masses. So we’re gonna do what we do best — track down the best craft beers being released in March. The eight beers below are either just released or about to go away for a year. They’re relevant right now and 100 percent worth drinking as the grass grows and the flowers bloom. Just a word of warning though: some of these beers are going to be easy to locate in your local beer aisle. Some of these choices are regional and you’ll have to search a little harder to find. And, yes, a couple of these beers are so local that you may well have to travel to drink them. Spring break road trip, anyone? We’ll ride shotgun and bring the mixtape. Related: The Best Breweries In The World, According To Beer Drinkers