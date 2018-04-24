The 10 Best True Crime Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

#What To Watch #Streaming #Crime #Documentaries #Netflix
Life & Culture Writer
04.24.18 4 Comments
best crime documentaries on netflix right now

Netflix

Last Updated: April 24th

In case you were somehow unaware:

  • The world isn’t just made up of good guys and bad guys.
  • People in jail didn’t necessarily commit the crimes for which they were convicted…
  • but some of them did.
  • Criminal activity isn’t innate and doesn’t happen in a vacuum.
  • The economy intersects with the justice system.

These statements are all valid, though the world would be so much simpler if they weren’t. Plus, this list of documentaries would be a whole lot less complicated and moving.

As it stands, the list below is made up of some of the best crime documentaries on Netflix, and every one of them is a quality film with complex subject matter and compelling human interest. There are no easy answers offered, but there’s still plenty to keep you watching.

Out of Thin Air

You probably don’t know Iceland has a most notorious murder case, but it does. In 1974, two unrelated men disappeared and were never found. At the time, Iceland was a pastoral idyll, and thus, the nation was rocked by the crimes and the subsequent trials. And, though six people ended up going to prison, they allege their confessions were the result of lengthy, intensive interrogations.

This is a dark, moody doc with a lot of information, but no clean resolution.

Add To Netflix Queue

For more of the best streaming picks on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, subscribe to our What To Watch newsletter.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

In 1992, Marsha P. Johnson was found floating in the Hudson River. The police declared it a suicide, but friends of the trans activist rejected that entirely. This film is set up as a mystery, using activist Victoria Cruz as a detective and a stand-in for the audience. While trying to find out whodunit, the film does a great job of celebrating Johnsons’ impact on the LGBT community and her lasting political legend.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Watch#Streaming#Crime#Documentaries#Netflix
TAGSCrimeDocumentariesNETFLIXstreamingwhat to watch

Listen To This

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 7 hours ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 8 hours ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 1 day ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 1 day ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP