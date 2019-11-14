Where To Start: There are nearly 200 episodes to choose from. If you’re looking for something that leans more true crime, we’d suggest starting with Sins of the Fathers. The episode investigates how the Catholic church in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska relocated sexually abusing priests from white, Asian, and black communities to Indian reservations to hide the abuse. Of course, the abuse continued once the priests arrived in Indian Country. It’s a harrowing listen. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, CastBox