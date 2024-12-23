It’s Monday, which means it’s time for the Crumbl Cookie Report! This is going to be a tough week for Crumbl fans, as the cookie makers are reducing hours for Christmas Eve and will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. That leaves just four days to snag one of these cookies! Having said that, you probably know someone in your life whose day will be made by finding some Crumbl under the tree (or you know, in the fridge with a bow on the box), or, you may be hitting up Crumbl for the first time after receiving a gift card over the holidays — no matter scenario best describes you, you’re going to need some guidance on the best of the best at Crumbl this week.

That is where we come in! We picked up all eight cookies, tasted them, and ranked them from least to most essential to help save you some cash. Here is this week’s ranking! Happy holidays.

8. Peppermint Cupcake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

A couple of weeks back Crumbl dropped a Jimmy Fallon-branded (random) brownie that was essentially this cookie, but in brownie form, and we feel about this one the same way we feel about that one. Which is to say, this cookie is middling at best.

The December holiday season desperately wants a signature flavor like Autumn’s pumpkin spice, but peppermint just isn’t it! This cookie comes across a bit like a candy cane (it even has candy cane pieces on it, yay?), which sure, looks great, but who actually enjoys candy canes? It’s like riding hard for candy corn.

The only saving grace of this cookie is that the peppermint cream cheese sits atop a chocolate cookie, but no amount of chocolate can save this minty mess.

The Bottom Line:

Festive as it is, this is easily the week’s least essential cookie.

7. No-Bake Raspberry Cheesecake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Lately, Crumbl has been churning out cheesecake after cheesecake and frankly, we think its getting kind of stale. There isn’t much new or different about this week’s No-Bake Raspberry Cheesecake that wasn’t already given to us with last week’s White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake. Actually, we think that cheesecake is far superior!