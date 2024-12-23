It’s Monday, which means it’s time for the Crumbl Cookie Report! This is going to be a tough week for Crumbl fans, as the cookie makers are reducing hours for Christmas Eve and will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. That leaves just four days to snag one of these cookies! Having said that, you probably know someone in your life whose day will be made by finding some Crumbl under the tree (or you know, in the fridge with a bow on the box), or, you may be hitting up Crumbl for the first time after receiving a gift card over the holidays — no matter scenario best describes you, you’re going to need some guidance on the best of the best at Crumbl this week.
That is where we come in! We picked up all eight cookies, tasted them, and ranked them from least to most essential to help save you some cash. Here is this week’s ranking! Happy holidays.
8. Peppermint Cupcake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
A couple of weeks back Crumbl dropped a Jimmy Fallon-branded (random) brownie that was essentially this cookie, but in brownie form, and we feel about this one the same way we feel about that one. Which is to say, this cookie is middling at best.
The December holiday season desperately wants a signature flavor like Autumn’s pumpkin spice, but peppermint just isn’t it! This cookie comes across a bit like a candy cane (it even has candy cane pieces on it, yay?), which sure, looks great, but who actually enjoys candy canes? It’s like riding hard for candy corn.
The only saving grace of this cookie is that the peppermint cream cheese sits atop a chocolate cookie, but no amount of chocolate can save this minty mess.
The Bottom Line:
Festive as it is, this is easily the week’s least essential cookie.
7. No-Bake Raspberry Cheesecake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Lately, Crumbl has been churning out cheesecake after cheesecake and frankly, we think its getting kind of stale. There isn’t much new or different about this week’s No-Bake Raspberry Cheesecake that wasn’t already given to us with last week’s White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake. Actually, we think that cheesecake is far superior!
This one just came across as boring in flavor. It’s very tangy and tart, but we would’ve liked to see a flavor that contrasted that bright tartness, like some chocolate drizzle.
The Bottom Line:
With the rate that Crumbl is dropping cheesecakes, we say skip this one unless you’re a hardcore Raspberry fan.
6. Salted Caramel Pretzel Pie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I wanted to like this one more, but as eye-catching as it looks, I think the build here is pure style over substance. The Salted Caramel Pretzel Pie is built on a sweet and toasty buttery cookie base, which pairs nicely with the salty pretzel pieces dotting the rim (and atop the buttercream). The cookie is topped with a thick layer of caramel mouse and a scoop of buttercream, but nothing on this cookie is evenly distributed, and that’s what holds it back from being truly great.
Every bite of this cookie is different, and not in a good way that is fun to explore. Certain bites fall flat, while others are a nice mix of salty, toasty, and buttery flavors.
The Bottom Line:
An eye-catching but ultimately flawed cookie.
5. Peanut Butter Munch
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Has Crumbl collaborated with Ice Spice yet? Because this Peanut Butter Munch cookie is giving us Ice Spice vibes, so we fully support her swooping in, adding an ingredient to the top or two, and claiming it as her own.
This cookie features a toasty and buttery peanut butter base topped with milk chocolate, peanut-butter-coated chex cereal caked in powdered sugar, and a dusting of powdered sugar across the whole of the cookie. It’s great! A nice mix of peanut butter, chocolate, and powdered sugar. It tastes a bit like an elevated Reese’s Peanut Butter cup.
The Bottom Line:
One of Crumbl’s better peanut butter cookies.
4. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
It is one of my all-time favorite cookies! It has a perfect balance of butter and brown sugar flavor with an abundance of semi-sweet chocolate chips both in and atop the cookie with a gentle sprinkle of sea salt, which adds complexity to each bite.
The Semi-Sweet just isn’t a reason to go to Crumbl considering it’s on the menu every other week. So we’re placing this cookie right in the middle of the list.
The Bottom Line:
If it’s your first time at Crumbl, absolutely get this cookie. If you’ve been here before, well, you know the drill!
3. Gingersnap
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Best served warm, the Gingersnap is a classic cookie build that features rich earthy molasses and brown sugar flavors, cinnamon, and a whole lot of ginger. To help offset the kind of dark, and earthy sweetness that dominates this cookie, we get a heavy coating of sugar crystals, which add some lighter sweetness and also add a lot of texture to each bite.
The Bottom Line:
It’s a delicious rendition of a classic cookie. If you love gingersnaps (and we do) this may be the best one you ever have.
2. Chocolate Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
There isn’t a lot going on here, it’s two layers of rich and moist chocolate cake glued together with a semi-sweet chocolate ganache and topped with airy fudge. It’s a triple dose of chocolate, providing a rich and luxurious flavor that is impossible to deny.
It’s not going to blow your mind, but it’s a damn good chocolate cake. Hard to complain here.
The Bottom Line:
Rich, decadent, and delicious. A must for hardcore chocolate fans.
1. Cinnamon Roll
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Lately I’ve been giving a lot of cinnamon cookies the top spot in our weekly Crumbl rankings, and you know what? I stand by that. Cinnamon is a perfect dessert ingredient, and Crumbl has been implementing the ingredients excellently across multiple desserts. We can’t say the same for raspberry and peanut butter though.
Another cookie that is ideally served warm, the Cinnamon Roll features a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a thick layer of cinnamon and a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting. It’s a lot like biting into a cinnamon roll, but with the crunchy and chewy texture you expect from a cookie. The cinnamon is spicy and complex, while the vanilla is creamy and slightly floral.
The Bottom Line:
Yet again, we’re giving a cinnamon cookie the top spot here. The Cinnamon Roll is not just the best Crumbl cookie of the week, it’s an essential flavor by the brand.
Find your nearest Crumbl here.