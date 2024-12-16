It’s time for the Crumbl Cookie Report! This week’s eight-cookie lineup is maybe the least diverse — both visually and flavorwise — we’ve seen for quite some time, which is bad news for people who like variety, but great news for people who like simple cookie builds.

We here fall pretty firmly in the second camp — we like a creative cookie as much as the next dessert-fiend, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how interesting a cookie looks (we’re firing shots your way Jimmy Fallon), all that matters is what it tastes like. That’s why the mighty chocolate chip cookie will always hold a special place in our hearts. It’s a perfect cookie.

And we’re happy to inform you that this week at Crumbl is for the chocolate chip cookie heads! Two of the eight cookies in this week’s lineup are spins on the classic build. So, we hope you like chocolate, brown sugar, and butter, and if you don’t, you might want to get your taste buds checked. Anyway, we have a lot of cookies to talk about, so let’s dive in already.

8. Holiday Confetti

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Let me just state this outright: I like the Holiday Confetti. It’s buttery, sweet, and vanilla-forward, and the sprinkles are festive and nostalgic for anyone who grew up with confetti cake. But at the end of the day, it’s just a pretty boring cookie.

It’s delicious while you eat it, but the thought of this cookie taking up space in a Crumbl six-pack feels like a wasted spot.

The Bottom Line:

Skip this one unless confetti cake is a personal favorite. A good cookie, but a bit bland compared to everything else on the menu.

7. White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Admittedly, this cheesecake is incredibly delicious looking, but by cheesecake standards, I feel this one misses the mark. The form factor of Crumbl’s cheesecakes doesn’t deliver a great crust-to-filling ratio, which makes this dessert taste unbalanced to us.