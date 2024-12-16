It’s time for the Crumbl Cookie Report! This week’s eight-cookie lineup is maybe the least diverse — both visually and flavorwise — we’ve seen for quite some time, which is bad news for people who like variety, but great news for people who like simple cookie builds.
We here fall pretty firmly in the second camp — we like a creative cookie as much as the next dessert-fiend, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how interesting a cookie looks (we’re firing shots your way Jimmy Fallon), all that matters is what it tastes like. That’s why the mighty chocolate chip cookie will always hold a special place in our hearts. It’s a perfect cookie.
And we’re happy to inform you that this week at Crumbl is for the chocolate chip cookie heads! Two of the eight cookies in this week’s lineup are spins on the classic build. So, we hope you like chocolate, brown sugar, and butter, and if you don’t, you might want to get your taste buds checked. Anyway, we have a lot of cookies to talk about, so let’s dive in already.
8. Holiday Confetti
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Let me just state this outright: I like the Holiday Confetti. It’s buttery, sweet, and vanilla-forward, and the sprinkles are festive and nostalgic for anyone who grew up with confetti cake. But at the end of the day, it’s just a pretty boring cookie.
It’s delicious while you eat it, but the thought of this cookie taking up space in a Crumbl six-pack feels like a wasted spot.
The Bottom Line:
Skip this one unless confetti cake is a personal favorite. A good cookie, but a bit bland compared to everything else on the menu.
7. White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Admittedly, this cheesecake is incredibly delicious looking, but by cheesecake standards, I feel this one misses the mark. The form factor of Crumbl’s cheesecakes doesn’t deliver a great crust-to-filling ratio, which makes this dessert taste unbalanced to us.
The tangy cheesecake filling is infused with sweet and chalky white chocolate with a swirl of tangy raspberry jam over a chocolate crust, topped with whipped cream, and white chocolate shavings.
The Bottom Line:
Again, visually, this thing is on point, but I’ve had better cheesecake. For this same price you could probably pick on up at a nearby market.
6. Frozen Hot Chocolate
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This cookie is interesting. It looks incredibly rich and decadent, but it’s quite milky and light in flavor. Over a sweet chocolate cookie base is a thick smear of hot chocolate-flavored mousse and mini marshmallows. That hot chocolate-flavored mousse leans much more into a milky flavor than cocoa, which helps the cookie to come across as more creamy than rich.
The Bottom Line:
Don’t let the looks fool you; this cookie isn’t as heavy on the chocolate as it looks. It’s surprisingly milky and creamy.
5. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
A classic! A perfect mix of brown sugar, butter, and sweet milk chocolate. Crumbl is generous with all the ingredients here, there isn’t a single bite that isn’t filled with milk chocolate. Personally, I prefer the Semi-Sweet version of this cookie, which is available every other week, but I’ve never had a Crumbl Chocolate Chip cookie that I don’t love.
The Bottom Line:
If you regularly go to Crumbl, you know how good this one is. If you haven’t been to Crumbl before, definitely pick up this cookie in addition to whatever else draws you in.
4. Cranberry White Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I’ve heard a lot of Crumbl fans throw shade at this cookie and I can’t figure out why. It features a sweet and toasty butter and vanilla cookie base, white chocolate, and dried cranberries — what’s not to love here? It has this nice floral sweetness with an occasional tart burst of flavor courtesy of the cranberries.
If Crumbl could find a way to fit some semi-sweet chocolate in here or some cinnamon, it would make it truly next level.
The Bottom Line:
Sweet, floral, and tart. The Cranberry White Chip offers a different combination of flavors with every bite.
3. Pecan Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This is essentially just a semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie with toasted pecans added in, so I was pretty sold on this one before I even tried it. The cookie features a rich blend of brown sugar, browned butter, and a light touch of cinnamon with mini semi-sweet chocolate drops loaded up throughout the cookie, and the occasional crushed pecan.
The only thing that would make this cookie better would be more pecans and chocolate, but its pretty damn good as is too.
The Bottom Line:
An elevated semi-sweet chocolate chip.
2. Cinnamon Square
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Cinnamon Square is incredibly moist and features a dark and spicy brown sugar cinnamon flavor with a sweet and creamy vanilla cream cheese frosting that wraps the complex spicy notes together nicely. It’s a bit like eating a Cinnabon, but with a cakier texture.
It’s not quite as good as an actual Cinnabon, but if you’re already at Crumbl, you might as well pick this one up and save yourself a trip.
The Bottom Line:
Delicious, sweet, and cinnamon rich. A must-order for any cinnamon roll fans out there
1. Snickerdoodle Cupcake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
We’ve named the Snickerdoodle Cupcake cookie Crumbl’s best cookie in a past week, and while I hate repeats, I can’t lie — I’ve been eagerly waiting for this cookie to return. It may just be one of my all-time top five Crumbl flavors.
The cookie features a chewy cinnamon-sugar base topped with a thick layer of sweet cream cheese dusted with even more cinnamon sugar. Best served warm, this cookie has a perfect combination of sweet and spicy flavors. It’s so addicting that I ordered two this week.
The Bottom Line:
Quite possibly the greatest Snickerdoodle cookie you’ll ever eat.
Find your nearest Crumbl here.