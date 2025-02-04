Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! Let’s get straight to the point here: after a few weeks of forgettable cookie releases, this week has a near-perfect roster. And even though we didn’t like every single cookie this week, all eight are at least interesting enough that we think any of them are worth a trip to Crumbl.

But, of course, there is a hierarchy. Some of these cookies must be experienced, we’re going to go ahead and say at least three of them are absolute essentials. For the other five, it’s going to depend on whether you’re into or not into particular ingredients.

Now that Crumbl has shifted to an eight-cookie-a-week roster permanently, we have to wonder — why the hell isn’t there an eight-pack box yet? We have four, six, and 12, but if you want all eight you’re going to have to buy a six-pack box, and then two singles, which is going to run you nearly $40. Our goal is to help ensure that you never spend that much at Crumbl.

So without further ado, here are all eight cookies at Crumbl this week, ranked from least essential to most delicious.

8. Strawberry Pretzel Pie

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

What exactly is going on here? I mean, look at this thing — I know Crumbl isn’t always consistent in its designs, but this thing looks straight up bad. I don’t normally let the visual of a cookie affect my review of it, but it’s kind of hard when it looks this bad.

Looks aside, I think this cookie is just a mess of clashing flavors that don’t really complement one another. On top of a buttery cookie base sits a layer of whipped cream cheese, a dollop of strawberry jam, and some crumbled pretzels on the top and along the rim.

Texturally, I’ll give it to this cookie, it has a wonderful combination of chewy and crunchy sensations. But the flavor is awful. It’s buttery, sweet, tart, salty, and tangy. A combination of a few of those would work, but all together, it just comes across as a cacophony of clashing sensations.

It’s as if free jazz was a cookie.

The Bottom Line:

Maybe the worst Crumbl cookie I’ve ever had. Ever. It certainly doesn’t help that they clearly botched the construction of mine.

7. Churro Cake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Considering I often rank the Crumbl’s Churro cookie quite high, I had high hopes for this one, but unfortunately, these cinnamon-rich flavors just don’t work as well when in cake form.