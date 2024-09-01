Sabrina Carpenter’s breakout hit “Espresso” made the singer a pop music mainstay. But another culinary delicacy will have her name on the lips of foodies around the country.

Yesterday (August 31), Crumbl Cookies used its official X (formerly Twitter) page to tease its next crossover collaboration. “Me when my friend says they want a mini n’ sweet treat,” read the post.

Based on the post’s subtly, it seems that Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album, Short N’ Sweet, will seemingly be immortalized in the bakery world with a specialty menu item.

But the promotional graphic, recreating Sabrina Carpenter’s album cover was all the confirmation users online needed. Although frequenters of the establishment were excited about the upcoming drop, one fan base appeared to be a bit more bitter.

After launching her GUTS World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that a celebratory treat would hit select Crumbl Cookies locations. Underneath the companies’ teaser post about Sabrina Carpenter, Rodrigo’s fans were sure to remind other users of this fact.

“She really stole Olivia’s whole rollout 😭,” wrote one user.

“Her and her weirdo team really said copy/paste all of Olivia’s ideas and rollout,” penned another.

“Oh, the Olivia Rodrigo influence,” added another.

Others stepped in to neutralize the unnecessary tension. “Livies in the replies and quotes are so miserable. It’s just a cookie stop crying. Crumbl cookies do collab with many big artists,” chimed one user.

Welp, whoever said delicious treats are supposed to be a great unifier was sadly mistaken.