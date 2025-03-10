Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! This marks the second week of Crumbl’s new “dessert of the month” initiative, and we’re a little torn on whether or not this is a good idea. Now, we’re happy Crumbl is offering fewer cookies week-to-week, allowing the store to focus on quality control. And we’re sure that having a dessert that remains unchanged every week streamlines the workload, but we still miss the days when the roster featured just six cookies. When the roster was shorter, it felt like each cookie offered something fresh and exciting; now, it seems like there is a lot of flavor overlap. Also, save for a few cookies, this week has a lot of stuff we saw just a couple of months ago, which is maddening when we know Crumbl has so many more recipes they haven’t brought back in some time. Oh well, our job isn’t to pick the cookies, it’s to rank them, so let’s get on with it. Here is every cookie at Crumbl this week, ranked from least to most essential.

7. Key Lime Pie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: My major gripe with key lime pie, in general, is that a single slice is overwhelming. It’s like cheesecake on steroids. That’s what I love about Crumbl’s take on the dessert — it’s the perfect serving. Crumbl’s Key Lime features a zesty, tangy, and tart lime base with a crumbly and sweet graham cracker crust and is topped with whipped cream and graham cracker dust. It’s tart, silky smooth, and a bit refreshing. For whatever reason, each time I order this dessert, Crumbl forgets to add the lime wedge garnish. I won’t hold it against them, but it makes for a less presentable pie. The Bottom Line: The perfect way to enjoy Key Lime Pie. Delicious, tart, and refreshing, without ever being overwhelming. 6. Milk Chocolate Chip Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I won’t waste too much of your time talking about this bi-weekly cookie. Here is what you need to know: It offers the perfect blend of brown sugar, butter, and sweet milk chocolate. It features a soft chew, and an explosion of chocolatey goodness with every bite. The Bottom Line: This might be the best chocolate chip cookie you’ve ever had. It’s that good.

5. Cookies & Cream Brownie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: We wonder if Crumbl’s designated “Dessert of the Month,” will ever top our list. Two weeks in and it hasn’t happened yet, but don’t let that dissuade you — this dessert is downright delicious. It features a luxurious dark chocolate base, a generous layer of buttercream, a heavy drizzle of chocolate ganache, and crushed cookies and cream cookies for an extra bit of texture and sweetness. The brownie base provides that perfectly baked balance of crunch and moist gooeyness. The fact that it’s going to be available all month does make it come across a bit less essential though. The Bottom Line: If you’re looking for a rich brownie that delivers big flavors, the Cookies & Cream Brownie is for you. But you also have two full weeks to order it still, so walk, don’t run. 4. Pink Doughnut Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Crumbl’s Pink Doughnut will always have a special place in my heart because it reminds me of the doughnuts in The Simpsons. And, you know, it’s delicious, which certainly helps further endear this cookie to me. This cookie features a sweet vanilla base topped with a thick layer of sugar pink glaze, and decorative rainbow sprinkles. It’s tasty, sweet, and subtly floral, but technically, you’re getting less cookie here. What are they doing with the holes? The Bottom Line: A gimmick, but a delicious one, so we’re willing to look past the fact that this is an excuse for Crumbl to sell you less cookie for the same amount of money.

3. Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: If you like cheesecake for a bite or two but can’t handle the richness of a full slice, the Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookie offers similar flavors in a more inviting form factor. This cookie features a crumbly graham cracker cookie base, a thin layer of cheesecake frosting, a heavy serving of caramel, and a touch of sea salt. Sounds almost like a cheesecake, but the ratio of graham cracker to frosting is skewed, offering much more of the former, which makes this cookie way more palatable. Instead, the cheesecake frosting works as a subtle top not, you still get that rich tang you associate with cheesecake, but in a much smaller dose. I actually prefer this to a regular slice of cheesecake! The Bottom Line: If your issue with cheesecake is that it’s too rich and tangy, this cookie-shaped take on the dessert remedies some of that by putting more emphasis on the sweet honey graham cracker notes. 2. Kentucky Butter Cake Thoughts & Tasting Note: This deceptively boring cookie is one of Crumbl’s all-time bests. It’s like eating a perfect piece of cornbread but way more moist and much sweeter. As soon as you bite into this cookie, it melts in your mouth as a strong buttery tone dominates your taste buds. The cookie is topped with powdered sugar, which serves as a nice sweet counterbalance to the rich buttery tones. The Bottom Line: It might look boring, but the Kentucky Butter Cake delivers where it matters most — flavor. This cookie is downright addictive. It’s richer and more buttery than the best shortbread cookie you’ve ever had.