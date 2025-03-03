Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! If you’ve been disappointed by all the recent repeats that have hit the Crumbl menu over the last two months, you’re going to love this week. It’s not that the cookies on this week’s list are all completely new, but many of them haven’t been on the Crumbl menu for over half a year, so even the returning flavors deserve a warm welcome. This is a great week for people who like their desserts complex, creative, and eye-catching. Aside from the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip, you aren’t going to find any cookies this week that are faithful spins on a classic. So if you’re looking for a Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Cookie, or any other classic build — this isn’t your week. But if you like stuff that is out of left field, it’s going to be hard to pick which to skip this week. Luckily, we’re here to separate the good from the bad for you! Let’s dive into this week’s best treats.

7. Frosted Strawberry ft. Pop-Tarts Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Whether you like this cookie is going to come down to how much nostalgia you have for Pop-Tarts. I have none, I grew up on toast. This cookie features a crumbly, buttery base infused with strawberry filling and topped with white chocolate and crushed pieces of Strawberry Pop-Tart. It offers a mix of toasty butter flavors with the occasional bright, super-sweet strawberry infusion. To me, the flavors clash a bit and it might go down as the only cookie from Crumbl where I’ve actually wanted to scrape off the toppings and just enjoy the base. The Bottom Line: If you have nostalgia for this flavor of Pop-Tart, this is probably and easy pick-up. For me, someone who didn’t grow up on Pop-Tarts, this just taste like a mess of clashing flavors. 6. Cake Batter Thoughts & Tasting Notes: If you’re looking for a cookie that triples down on cake batter, look no further. This cookie features a buttery, sweet, cake batter base topped with cake batter cream cheese, and crumbles of… you guessed it, cake batter! That’s a lot of cake batter, and while I love the super sweet, buttery, and vanilla-rich flavors this cookie offers, it feels a bit too one note. I’d order it in a six-pack, but if you’re picking up a four-pack or a single cookie, I’d say skip this one unless you’re crazy about cake batter. The Bottom Line: The ultimate cake batter cookie.

5. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Simply, the best chocolate chip cookie of all time. This is the sort of cookie that leaves you wanting for nothing — it has a perfect balance of butter and brown sugar flavor, and is loaded up with rich and complex semi-sweet chocolate chips, with just a touch of sea salt to keep the cookie from coming across too sweet. Even though I’ve had this cookie more times than I can count, I still order it every other week. It’s that good. The Bottom Line: My all-time-favorite chocolate chip cookie. If this is your first time at Crumbl, this cookie is essential eating, even though we didn’t rank it first. 4. Turtle Cheesecake Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Crumbl loves to put their spin on cheesecake, and while generally, I find them all to be a little samey and unimaginative, the Turtle Cheesecake is on a whole other level. This dessert is a masterclass in flavor and texture, it features a classic tangy and sweet cheesecake base topped with a thick layer of caramel, chocolate ganache, and pecans, all over a cookies and cream crumble base. A forkful will give you a blend of sweet, tangy, rich, nutty, and toasty flavors, with a nice textural crunch that helps distract from the decadent super-sweet flavors. The Bottom Line: Decadent and rich with a wonderful nutty texture. One of Crumbl’s best cheesecakes.

3. Cookies & Cream Brownie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I love this brownie. It features a luxurious dark chocolate base topped with a layer of white drop buttercream, a drizzle of chocolate ganache, and crushed cookies and cream cookies on top. The brownie is perfectly baked, with a slightly crunchy exterior and a moist interior that gets stuck in your teeth in the best way. This is the sort of brownie you’re going to need a glass of milk to eat. Interestingly, Crumbl is trying a new strategy with this one — it’s being named the Dessert Of The Month, which means it’ll be available to purchase all month long. That makes it a little bit less essential in our eyes, but considering how delicious it is, it’s definitely worth a pick-up. The Bottom Line: A classic fudge brownie with a creamy and textural twist. 2. S’mores Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Delicious! Consider this cookie a tie with our top pick. The S’mores features a graham cracker chocolate chip base topped with a milk chocolate drizzle, graham cracker crumbles, and a big semi-melted marshmallow. Honey and cinnamon greet your tastebuds before the sweet chocolate notes take over. You’ll have to get to the middle of the cookie to taste the marshmallow, but when you get to it, it adds a bright and creamy sweetness to the cinnamon, chocolate, and honey blend. There are a lot of flavors to latch on to here, so if you’re looking for a bouquet of flavors, you’re going to love this one. The Bottom Line: Arguably better than an actual s’more. Crumbl’s S’mores takes everything great about that classic campfire treat and elevates it with high-quality ingredients.