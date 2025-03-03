Palate: On the palate, this whiskey begins a bit austere but soon blossoms to reveal the red berry notes from the nose in lockstep with allspice, mint, and honeyed, toasted multigrain bread. The texture, too, begins a bit austere before unwinding as the whiskey travels toward the back of the palate, revealing ribbons of black pepper and more mint before reaching the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish is where black pepper, raspberry compote, and singed mint can be found, along with some vanilla pod flavor and restrained sage. Bottom Line: While High West’s Midwinter Night’s Dram offering has waxed and waned in quality over the years, what remains consistent is that this unique flavor profile is a perfect fit for holiday enjoyment. This is an ideal whiskey for Christmas enjoyment with its seasonally appropriate name and flavor profile full of red berries and baking spice. 19. Hillrock Double Cask Rye ABV: 45%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of prunes, apricots, and black pepper fills the air above the glass once the whiskey is poured from this elegant bottle. Rye spice, a bit of sage, and nutmeg can also be found as this rye sits in the glass, and the aromas continue to evolve. Palate: Caramel, clove, and rye spice dominate the palate up front, while accents of cinnamon, mint, and butterscotch buoy those top-heavy flavors. The mouthfeel is impressively slick despite its restrained proof, making the flavors come across as more well-developed than one might expect. Finish: On the finish, this whiskey quickly dissipates with honey and butterscotch flavors covering the tracks of the savory spices at the heart of each sip. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and black pepper traces can be found with concentration as the liquid leaves your palate. Bottom Line: Hillrock Estate’s whiskey output is severely underrated, and its ability to produce high-quality baseline expressions is perhaps the best indicator of that. By taking extra steps in their production process, such as floor malting and utilizing estate-grown grains, they’re able to exert more control over the end product. That attention to detail is something you can definitely taste. 18. World Whiskey Society 12-Year Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Awamori Cask

Average Price: $170 The Whiskey: World Whiskey Society has no shortage of incredibly unique bottle shapes and package designs across its portfolio of equally atypical whiskey offerings. One look at this gargoyled bottle on the shelf and you’d be forgiven for taking it as a sign that they spent more on packaging than the product inside, but two factors can allay those concerns: it’s aged for 12 years, thus significantly mature, and finished in exotic Japanese Awamori casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Peaches, pie crust, and cinnamon bark make the initial impression on the nose of this whiskey, with some green apple, custard, and clove joining the party soon after. Palate: Peach rings, mint leaves, and honey-drizzled baklava begin to coat your palate with rich flavor while some nice nutmeg, oak, and almond notes begin draping themselves around the edge of the tongue. Add to that grouping some faint cinnamon and golden raisins, all contained in a taught, medium-bodied texture. Finish: The finish is medium-length, with the flavor of peaches, oak, and nutmeg standing out most prominently, while a touch of grilled green tomatoes intrigues you into extended consideration. Bottom Line: Given its unusual packaging and seldom utilized finishing casks, this expression will surely pique your curiosity, and for those who dare to be different, your interest will be rewarded. This off-the-beaten-path rye leads directly to flavor town; in fact, as a nod to its hefty topper, I’d even say it’s frighteningly tasty. 17. Barrell Gray Label Seagrass ABV: 64.15%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: The whiskey pros behind Barrell Craft Spirits had a busy year, blending up some of the most unique and downright tasty expressions on the market, and one of their crowning achievements in 2024 was their Gray Label Seagrass release. This expression was created by taking a first blend of 19-year-old Canadian-born rye barrels and finishing it in Apricot brandy casks, then mingling it with a second portion of that 19-year-old rye and finishing it in Martinique rhum casks. Finally, a blend of the first and second groups was finished in Malmsey Madeira barrels until everything was just right. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of honey and green apples comes leaping out of the glass once this whiskey is poured, immediately capturing your intrigue as barrel char, sage, and peach ring aromas soon join them. More savory, exotic notes also bolster its aroma profile in the form of black olives, caraway, tobacco leaf, and cucumber.

Palate: Candied green apples, cinnamon-speckled honey drops, and fresh coconut flavors blend well with lemon oil, hazelnut spread, and peanut shells as this whiskey cascades over your palate. The mouthfeel is substantial and oily, which gives the liquid a tangible body to appreciate as you chew the whiskey and allow the sipping experience to transition to the finish. Finish: The finish matches the impressiveness of the first two stages with a medium-length lingering sensation that brings forth tropical fruits and black pepper spice along with a whisp of cedar smoke, butterscotch, and faintly sweet mint. Bottom Line: Barrell’s Seagrass was an instant sensation when it was first released, and by dialing the flavors up to 11 with its latest Gray Label expression, the brand has truly outdone itself. This is a decadent, complex pour that’s sure to catch many whiskey enthusiasts off-guard, but that surprise is part of what makes the journey so exciting. 16. Old Overholt 11-Year Cask Strength Rye ABV: 53.7%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: The oldest continuously maintained whiskey brand in US history, founded in West Overton, Pennsylvania, in 1810, is back with yet another cask-strength edition. Old Overholt’s standard rye is well regarded as a bar staple, ideal for mixing in cocktails, but this cask-strength version is intended for neat sipping, undiluted to elevate the flavors of the whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: The whiskey begins with potting soil, ginger, sweet mint, and honey for the nosing notes on this year’s Cask Strength Old Overholt. After sitting with it a while, the earthy potting soil note morphs into more of a black tea with a hint of grassiness while the rest of the aromas hold firm. Palate: This year’s cask strength Old Overholt expression begins rather sweet before pulling the trap door and showcasing a lot of baking spice and earthy notes. Those include nutmeg, black pepper, star anise, black tea, and mint.

Finish: The finish introduces a touch of smokiness and pipe tobacco notes as it mostly hangs around on the edges of the tongue and the roof of the mouth, taking its sweet time deploying those earthy notes before entirely dissipating. Bottom Line: The Old Overholt flavor profile is an absolute classic in the world of American rye, and at cask strength, aged for 11 years, the knob is cranked all the way up. This tasty, peppery rye does better than meeting expectations thanks to a lengthy finish that extends the pleasure of every sip. 15. Blue Run Emerald Rye ABV: 58.35%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: Crafted from 189 barrels by Blue Run Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon, the brand’s Emerald Rye is its most easily found high-proof rye whiskey. The whiskey was originally contract distilled at Castle & Key before being blended for this second batch of the release. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose of Emerald Rye is full of lush butterscotch and caramel notes with a twinge of singed mint, toasted oak, and chili powder enhancing the aromas. Palate: In the mouth, Emerald Rye really shines with an initial hit of honey, preparing your palate for a rush of vanilla buttercream, shishito peppers, cooked apple, clove, and rye spice. The texture is impressive and mouth coating, which makes chewing this whiskey an even more rewarding experience. Finish: The finish is lingering and full of more honey and apple notes before a touch of oak and black pepper spice gives you a gentle send-off. Bottom Line: Blue Run has continued to impress despite its recent acquisition by Molson Coors, showing that the folks at the helm are as committed to high-quality products as ever. This Emerald Rye is the crown jewel of their regular rye releases. 14. Michter’s Limited Release Barrel Strength Rye

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Comprised of barrels that Michter’s deems too good for blending, this single-barrel expression showcases the best of their rye whiskey at undiluted cask strength. Be advised that with the exception of Michter’s 25-Year-Old Rye, this is typically one of the brand’s hardest rye whiskeys to find. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smoked caramel leads the way, with milk chocolate, mint, and graham cracker aromas following closely behind on this whiskey’s robust nose. It immediately comes across as a proofy, dense ride, and it will leave you salivating in anticipation of the first sip. Palate: Smoked caramel and barrel char with leather lead the way on the palate before mint flows in at midpalate, cooling the tongue and introducing milk chocolate before the finish. Finish: The finish is full of black pepper and nutmeg, but the smoked caramel is the note that most stubbornly persists. There’s also a touch of mocha present before the liquid completely evaporates. Bottom Line: What happens when you take Michter’s excellent rye whiskey and offer it at its full barrel-proof potency? Predictably delicious results, as this expression proves that the brand’s cask curation is as much a science as it is an art. 13. Peerless Double Oak Rye ABV: 51%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: For this impressive Double Oak variant of its standard rye whiskey, Peerless Distilling Co. matures the liquid in a second new American oak cask to beef up the oak wood extraction, darken the color, and enrich the flavors. Tasting Notes: Nose: Whisps of smoke and oak cast a cloud over richer tones of orange zest, vanilla buttercream, black pepper, and cinnamon on the rich nose of this whiskey. Many of the classic rye tones are obfuscated by the robust oak tones, but that’s not a complaint, as the overall aroma is sumptuous and inviting.

Palate: Molasses-based cinnamon cookies hit the palate with your first sip, which is bolstered by robust oak tones, undercut by juicy orange peels, and elevated by vanilla buttercream. The flavor of herbal tea with mint and subtle hints of cacao nibs begins to pool at midpalate, causing the edges of the tongue to salivate and unlock further cinnamon notes along with a touch of nutmeg and brûléed brown sugar. Finish: The lingering finish is where the rye spice and orange peel notes finally begin to win out over the darker elements, though the flavor of oak, black pepper, and herbal tea aren’t far behind. Bottom Line: We’ve been really impressed with several Peerless expressions this year, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to say this Double Oak Rye might be the best of the bunch. While Peerless’ base rye is an incredible, albeit overpriced, display of the dazzling flavors that capable hands can wrest from young rye whiskey, this Double Oaked offering balances the scales of value and quality to a better degree. 12. Raconteur Rye Batch 2 ABV: 61.36%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: Raconteur Rye’s second batch, nicknamed “Brazen,” represents a subtle evolution of this ascendant brand. At a slightly higher proof with “dialed up” flavors, this 7-year-old rye was finished in Mizunara casks that previously held 17-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dates and Fig Newton aromas mesh at first with some cracked black pepper and pie crust combined with cream soda and strawberry saltwater taffy at the center of it all. This whiskey has a really fun nose that’s lively and inviting. Palate: It’s a lot more viscous than I expected from the nose, with great oiliness and a surprising bit of chocolate milk to go with the flavor of dates and red grapes. Fresh mint, mellow black pepper, and oregano kick in at midpalate and undulate across the palate, climbing up the roof of the mouth.

Finish: The finish has a touch of leather, more grape, and some gentle oak for balance. It has a medium length aided by the viscous texture, which grants it a supple staying power while the black pepper spice slowly recedes. Bottom Line: The bevy of flavors in this bottle might initially give you pause, as it takes a second for all of those tightly wound layers to unfurl, but with some time spent in the glass, this rye only gets better and better. Your only trouble will be maintaining the will to let it sit and improve because even the first sip of Raconteur Rye is sure to draw you in quickly. Now that Batch 3 has recently hit the market, utilizing a blend of both Kentucky and Indiana rye, we can’t wait to enjoy future releases from this brand. 11. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Rye ABV: 61.6%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s brand-new Grain To Glass lineup features three whiskeys intended to highlight the carefully grown grains (Beck’s 6158 corn) they sourced from hand-selected local farming partners. For the lineup’s lone rye offering, they bottled a whiskey that utilizes a different grain source and mash bill from their other standout expressions like Parker’s Heritage 10-Year Rye and Pikesville Rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: Tobacco leaf, almond, mint sprigs, and oak all take turns rising and falling on the nose for a dense, impressive melange that makes you want to sit with your glass for extended consideration. Palate: The heavy mouthfeel brings milk chocolate, tobacco leaf, oak, and smoked mint across the palate on the first sip. The layers of flavor go deeper on the second sip, with cayenne, caramel, and cinnamon dancing on the center of the palate, while the influence of ethanol causes the periphery of the tongue to pulsate with delight.

Finish: The finish is long-lasting, drying the palate out a bit while black tea, oak, freshly cracked black pepper, and mint linger at the back of the tongue. Bottom Line: Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass series hit the mark across the entire lineup, but the rye is easily the star of the show. They’ve delivered a bottle of rye that can go toe-to-toe with the best of them by switching up their grain source and tinkering with the mash bill to optimize it. 10. Frank August Case Study: 03 Winter Cover Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.125%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: For their newest Case Study release, Frank August created nine unique batches, each consisting of three selected barrels of straight rye whiskey, and blended them optimally. Notably, this is the first straight rye whiskey in the Case Study series, which has previously highlighted the impressive rising brand’s bourbon blending prowess. Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredible apple orchard aromas that immediately transport you to a farm in the fall leap out of the glass. There’s some faint cinnamon bark and sage, along with some more distinct honey and muted orange blossom notes that make this whiskey an absolute delight to swirl in your glass and enjoy. Palate: On the palate, there’s a ton of vanilla ice cream and clove flavor before the apple and cinnamon notes begin to trickle in. It’s incredibly creamy with crème brûlée enticing the taste buds while gentle oak streaks up the middle of the tongue and floats to the edge of the palate. Finish: Black pepper, oak, and burnt sugar find the finish along with some salted caramel sablés Bottom Line: This incredibly creamy and well-rounded rye will shock people more accustomed to grassy, peppery takes on the category, but rather than being an imitation bourbon, this one really carves its own lane and leans into the lush apple orchard flavors that will make it a hit all autumn long.

With Case Study: 03 representing the brand’s most ambitious foray into the rye category, they’ve earned a ton of respect for their craft and boldly made it known that they’re not just here to stay but that they’ve got next. 9. Blackwood Distilling 105-Proof Toasted Rye ABV: 52.5%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Blackwood Distilling is a brand we know well and love, but this 105-proof offering represents the latest expansion in its line of toasted whiskeys. By utilizing three unique custom barrels from Kelvin Cooperage, Blackwood is able to perfectly dial in the flavor profile they desire for these 3-9 barrel batches of 7+ year Indiana-sourced whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose has gentle barrel spice and faintly floral notes to go with classic creme brulee, vanilla pod, and toasted marshmallow aromas. This is all before the rye spice kicks in, with aspects of mint tea and caramel to round things out. Palate: The palate is lush from the first sip, with creme brulee, singed mint, and mellow black pepper spice notes washing over your tongue. From there, the whiskey picks up a more hefty body as caramel and floral tones set the stage for a crescendo of honeyed mint tea as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The lingering finish underlines the creamy texture of this whiskey as burnt sugar, vanilla custard, and mellow mint notes close the show. Bottom Line: While some hardcore whiskey fans tend to want more proof in their pours, what far too many fail to recognize is that what they’re on the search for is more flavor. With this excellent, and more affordable lineup expansion, Blackwood Distilling delivers the goods to those enthusiasts with a flavorful offering that serves double duty as a delicious and approachable drink for all occassions. 8. Premier Drams Rye “Bourb Your Enthusiasm”

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Premier Drams was sprung from several great American whiskey minds, with Jack Rose’s proprietor Bill Thomas among them. These outstanding ryes come from several sources, all aged at the historic Castle & Key Distillery, formerly the home of Old Taylor. This particular single barrel was selected by Frank Dobbins III (me) and sold exclusively through Seelbach’s. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is remarkably rich with honeysuckle, green apple, and mint. Each aroma note is distinct and well-developed, making this rye whiskey a pleasure to raise to your nose repeatedly, as the aromas’ limited extent is an afterthought given the heights they reach. Palate: Once on the palate, the same rings true for this whiskey’s flavor wheel, which is limited mainly to honey, mint tea, green apples, black pepper, and oak. It’s a classic combination done well that makes this whiskey so impressive, as none of the notes bleed over into each other, taking turns finding different regions of your tongue to detonate with flavor. The mouthfeel is supple and spry, coating your tongue with ease while encouraging chewing so you can plumb greater depths of richness. Finish: The finish is short-to-medium, but thanks to its viscous texture, it doesn’t feel like the party is cut short because it’s so packed with flavor before the finish even occurs. Bottom Line: The beauty of Premier Drams isn’t that they offer well-aged American whiskeys at cask strength, what brand doesn’t do that these days? The beauty lies in the brand’s twin virtues of careful cask curation and atypical maturation, which results in much lower proofs, delivering an incredible amount of flavor at exceptionally approachable ABVs. This style of American whiskey was once all the rage, and if the quality offered by Premier Drams is any indication, it’s sure to become en-vogue again very soon. 7. Colonel E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 63%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye has long been teased, hitting the TTB website a few years back, but it’s finally ready for market in 2024. Aged at Buffalo Trace Distillery, this brand-new release marks the second rye expression in the E.H. Taylor lineup, joining E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye, which is Bottled in Bond. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of thick honeycomb, sweet peas, restrained mint, and chocolate truffle dust accent the air around the glass after pouring this dense whiskey. The proof seems tame and allows you to dip your nose into the glass and truly explore each layer of flavor, with some gooey caramel, peanut brittle, and charred red pepper also making an appearance.

Palate: The texture is immediately dense on the palate. This robust rye whiskey brings plenty of Manuka honey, rich chocolate truffle dust, and freshly picked mint rolling over the tongue in a viscous wave. On the second sip, the proof becomes more evident as the flavor of charred red pepper and vanilla ice cream’s sweetness fuse with a touch of cayenne and white pepper. Finish: The finish is remarkably lengthy and mouth-warming as the liquid penetrates every corner of your palate and gives your upper chest a gentle hug full of clove, mint, and peanut brittle. Bottom Line: Expectations were high for E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye as a brand-new cask-strength bottling from one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s most well-regarded whiskey lineups. Those expectations have been exceeded. Despite its significant proof, this rye whiskey couples an impressive approachability with a remarkable depth of flavor that will leave you sucking your tongue and parsing additional layers long after your last sip. It’s stunning to think that this is just the first release in what will surely be a highly sought-after line extension from America’s oldest continuously operating distillery. 6. Hughes Brothers Belle of Bedford Single Barrel Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.82%

Average Price: $170 The Whiskey: Hughes Brothers has been releasing its stellar Belle of Bedford Rye series for a few years now, but these 12-year age-stated expressions are newer to their portfolio, and this particular barrel was one of 2024’s big winners. Selected by the team at Seelbach’s and featuring 95/5 rye from Indiana’s MGP Distillery, the stats on this whiskey should make any enthusiast in the know raise an eyebrow. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes begin with a luscious wave of dark chocolate as caramel chews, cooked pears, leather, and mint notes come wafting out of the glass. A few waves of the hand introduce more caramel notes in lockstep with mature oak for a classic, well-aged Indiana rye aroma wheel.

Palate: From the initial sip, this whiskey captures the full essence of what makes the nosing notes so remarkable. Each aroma translates on the palate in a stunning fashion with a distinct richness that enables you to pick them apart and savor each note individually. Finally, the mouthfeel is impressive without seizing all of your attention away from that cavalcade of delicious flavors. It’s a helluva party trick. Finish: Once this whiskey transitions to the finish, it already has its hooks in you, and the closing impression of dark chocolate truffles, cooked apple, and barrel char is enough to leave you with an ear-wide smile before diving in for another sip. Bottom Line: While this is one of the lesser-known ryes on this list, as far as name recognition is concerned, most rye whiskey enthusiasts should be well-aware of the magic spell 10+ year 95/5 rye from MGP can cast. This bottle proves that the magic is real, and Hughes Brothers in partnership with Seelbach’s managed to bag themselves a whale. 5. Thomas H. Handy Rye Whiskey ABV: 63.6%

Average Price: $700 The Whiskey: Initially barreled at 125 proof over six years ago, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy saw its proof rise to 127.2 during those years spent maturing in Frankfort, Kentucky, at the Buffalo Trace Distillery. This expression is always the youngest of the group and, as such, is typically the least sought-out despite frequently being one of the collection’s better offerings. Tasting Notes: Nose: This year’s Handy begins with an impressive nuttiness, as peanuts, Valencia oranges, herbal tea, and a blend of cinnamon and brown sugar rush up from the glass to greet the nose at first. Over time, there’s an increasingly prominent mint note that latches on to the citrus aroma and forms the body of this whiskey’s stunning bouquet. Palate: 2024’s Thomas H. Handy opens with a wonderfully heavy mouthfeel that carries orange marmalade, fresh hazelnuts, mint, dark chocolate, and drops of honey across the entirety of your palate. Chewing the whiskey reveals chunks of dark chocolate and touches of oak before it transitions to the finish.

Finish: The medium-to-long finish on this year’s Thomas H. Handy is full of orange blossom notes along with vanilla and peanut shells, making it a real treat from start to finish. Bottom Line: Thomas H. Handy is a perpetual dark horse in the race for crowning the best whiskey in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection each year, but 2024’s release really has some legs. By impressing at every stage, from the distinct and delightful nosing notes to the incredibly flavorful drinking experience, which extends through the satisfyingly lengthy finish, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy proves that age is only one variable in the equation of what makes high-quality whiskey. 4. New England Barrel Company Single Barrel Cask Strength Rye ABV: 65.5%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: New England Barrel Company is one of the biggest brands in the region, and their superb, sourced stock of whiskey has been turning a lot of heads this year. Each of these exclusive single-barrel expressions is hand-selected for pick groups and liquor stores. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dense caramel and chocolate wafer aromas come tumbling over the glass’s edge, with honeyed mint tea and graham crackers competing with cinnamon bark and flan for your full attention. Palate: The flavor of chocolate wafers, cinnamon bark, and some fresh sprinkles of nutmeg wash over the palate at first. There’s some mocha and oak at midpalate with potting soil and mint sprouting towards the back of the mouth. The liquid has a nice, viscous, mouth-coating texture, and it drinks well below the proof Finish: Menthol and barrel char flavors combine with lady fingers and black pepper on the lengthy finish, which lingers courtesy of the proof, which is felt primarily at the midpalate and roof of the mouth. Bottom Line: The world of rye whiskey covers so much ground, from light and bright whiskeys to floral, grassy ones and even lush, dark pours. These single barrels from NEBCo represent the last of the bunch, offering dense, decadent whiskeys that truly plumb depths of flavor that you can only get from well-aged rye. This is exactly the sort of pour that makes you appreciate the depth of richness in the world of rye whiskey because it’s loaded with autumnal spices and well-developed sweetness that’s easy to enjoy all year long. 3. Pride of Anderson County Rye

Average Price: $600 The Whiskey: Pride of Anderson County Rye was UPROXX’s 2023 Whiskey of the Year, and for good reason: it immediately thrust itself into the conversation as one of the greatest ryes of all time. This year’s expression marks the second release of the instant classic and features 10-year straight rye whiskey from the 4th floor of Wild Turkey’s Tyrone Q rickhouse. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is immediately evocative of walking through a rickhouse full of aging whiskey barrels. The aroma of mature oak, rye spice, and well-worn leather immediately seeps into the senses while subtler notes of cacao nibs, ripe figs, overripe mango skin, and gooey caramel make a stark impression as well. Palate: Once this liquid hits your lips, its intoxicating spell is cast. The viscousness of the whiskey is immediately impressive, while notes of nougat, dark chocolate, allspice, mint leaves, and Manuka honey wash over the palate. Finish: The lengthy finish is flush with sage, semi-bitter chocolate, mature oak, and sweet mint notes, leaving you smacking your lips and enjoying the symphony of flavors long after your last sip. Bottom Line: Pride of Anderson County is an incredibly complex whiskey, and it serves as a dual showcase of Wild Turkey’s towering expertise in rye production as well as Rare Character’s unparalleled knack for identifying the world’s best barrels and giving them the sort of premium billing that they rightfully deserve, and might not otherwise receive. While it isn’t number one on this list, make no mistake, it belongs in the conversation as one of the best rye whiskeys to come out in the last ten years. ‘Nuff said. 2. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Michter’s is known for being meticulous with their releases, and not just the ultra-premium ones, utilizing proprietary custom filtration for each of their whiskeys. For 2024’s 10-year single barrel, Michter’s uses yet another custom filter to ensure this year’s version is different from years prior while maintaining the expression’s award-winning quality. Tasting Notes: Nose: Huge scoops of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs melt out of the glass. With Manuka honey and gentle leather accents in the background, this is such a classic Michter’s rye nose that it’s immediately identifiable. And awesome. Palate: Rich buttercream, fresh cinnamon bark, creamy milk chocolate, crisp red apples…need I go on? Michter’s always does an incredible job with whiskey at a lower proof, and these 10-year expressions offer the grandest stage for them to showcase that prowess. Here, the mouthfeel is jaw-dropping, and the richness of the flavors hit you in lush waves, one after another, but they never threaten to overwhelm your senses. There’s enough runway for each excellent flavor note to take flight. Finish: The finish undulates away gently after a considerable length of time, sucking your teeth for more hazelnut cream and sweet oak tones. Bottom Line: In an era full of legendary rye whiskeys, it should be enough to tell you, dear reader, that Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye deserves to be near the top of the heap. This is one of the whiskeys that annually helps to define the year, and if you aren’t already in love with rye, then the 2024 Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel is Cupid’s arrow in a bottle. 1. Brook Hill Rye “Greenprint” ABV: 59.3%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: Brook Hill is the Rare Character brand’s ne plus ultra expression, which, as you should already know, means this is some absolutely epic whiskey. With a history that dates back to the turn of the 19th century, the modern-day revival of Brook Hill is releasing exclusive bourbons and rye, with a highly limited number of single barrels of the rye hitting the market so far this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Milk chocolate, like the milk in a bowl after you finish your Cocoa Puffs, and sweet mint are most immediately alluring on the nose. Stick around a while, and you’ll also find chunks of toffee, polished leather, and paprika contributing to this dark and brooding nose.