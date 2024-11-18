Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report, where every week we buy all eight new cookies dropping at Crumbl and rank them from worst to best. This week is a bit of a mixed bag. Cookies like the Oatmeal Skillet, Pink Velvet Cake, Lemon Cheesecake, and Mint Mallow are visual delights. They look so delicious that a picture alone makes your mouth water. And then there are the other cookies, which look so bland that if you unfocus your eyes just a little bit, you wouldn’t be able to tell the Classic Peanut Butter from the Confetti. This just further reiterates our opinion that Crumbl moving from a six-cookie lineup to an eight-cookie lineup is a bad move. What have we gotten with this new change? More repeats and somehow less variety! At least having so many cookies makes it easier to zero in on the highlights. So enough complaining, let’s talk cookies! 8. Classic Peanut Butter Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I’m just going to come out and say it: Crumbl has too many damn peanut butter cookies. What’s the difference between this week’s Classic Peanut Butter and last month’s Ultimate Peanut Butter? A drizzle of frosting, that’s about it! This cookie isn’t bad but it’s nothing special either. It’s just a really big, expensive, peanut butter cookie. It’s got one note: peanut butter. If you like peanut butter, you’ll like this cookie, but it’ll still come across as inessential even if peanut butter is your favorite thing on earth. The Bottom Line: This is an easy skip. It’s just a regular peanut butter cookie, it’s not going to change your world. 7. Confetti Thoughts & Tasting Notes: The Confetti cookie offers a sweet, floral, and slightly earthy vanilla base loaded up with flavorless, but appetizing, rainbow sprinkles. Again, this isn’t a bad cookie, but it’s incredibly boring.

A few weeks back, Crumbl dropped a Confetti Cake, and that offered so much more. It was delicious, moist, and super sweet, this cookie on the other hand feels like a drier rendition of that same flavor profile. The Bottom Line: We’re sad to say that this is another skip! Crumbl has done this flavor profile in a better form factor in the past. 6. Milk Chocolate Chip Thoughts & Tasting Notes: While I think it’s pretty boring overall, it’s hard to hate on this cookie. It has a nice balance of brown sugar, butter, and sweet milk chocolate flavors and tastes great warm and fresh out of the oven (or microwave), at room temp, and cold from the fridge. If you’re getting a six pack and don’t feel like doubling up, this will make a welcome addition when you want something classic yet delicious. The Bottom Line: Even though it’s not a draw to bring us into the store, this remains one of our favorite cookies and a great candidate to spend those Crumbl points on. 5. Lemon Cheesecake Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I’m going to reiterate what I said about last week’s lemon cake here: Lemon, while delicious and appreciated, just isn’t a fall flavor.

During the hotter months, this cookie is going to hit all the right spots no doubt, but there is just something wrong about a lemon cheesecake cookie in the fall. Call us crazy! The cookie is built on a toasted graham cracker base with tangy and sweet cheesecake frosting, some tart lemon curd, and a lemon slice garnish. The graham crackers sprinkled along the base and frosting add a nice textural element to this cookie that makes it a true delight. The Bottom Line: While we think this is best served as a spring or summer cookie, there is no deny that the Lemon Cheesecake is a sweet, tangy, and bright delight. 4. Mint Mallow Sandwich Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Have you ever eaten an Andes Mint and thought, “I wish I could eat 50 of these?” Well, that’s essentially what the Mint Mallow Sandwich gives you. Between two cocoa-forward chocolate cookies sits a thick layer of mint mousse that together comes across as a giant Andres Mint candy. What makes this even better than the candy though is the texture. You get a lot of crumbly grit that melts in your mouth with this dusty cookie base. The cookie ends are thick, and the mouse is generous. The Bottom Line: Minty, refreshing, and very chocolatey. 3. Pink Velvet Cake Thoughts & Tasting Notes: The Pink Velvet Cake is essentially Crumbl’s famed Pink Velvet cookie in cake form and this form factor serves the flavor much better. The Pink Velvet cake base is super moist and layered with a thick helping of sweet and sugary vanilla cream cheese frosting, with pink cake crumbles at the top.

If you’re curious about what pink velvet tastes like, imagine red velvet, but less chalky and more vanilla-influenced than the cocoa vibe of red velvet. The Bottom Line: Better than Crumbl’s Pink Velvet Cookie. It’s moist, sweet, yet delicate. But be warned, this is the kind of cookie that can handle transit well, so you’re better off eating it as soon as you get it. 2. Churro Thoughts & Tasting Notes: The churro is simply one of the finest desserts ever. I would even argue that a good churro rivals some of the best cookies out there, so no brand, not even Crumbl, can capture the magic of a churro and put it into cookie form. But dammit do they come close! The Churro cookie is a winner, it features a sweet, spicy, and earthy cinnamon base with a thick swirl of cinnamon-infused butter cream, dusted with more, you guessed it, cinnamon sugar. It’s wonderful! It doesn’t taste like a churro and lacks that doughy goodness that its name-sake offers, but the flavor is great, and at the end of the day, concept aside, that’s all that matters. The Bottom Line: A great cookie. It’s not quite a churro, but the flavor is too good to deny. 1. Oatmeal Skillet Cookie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Our winner this week is the Oatmeal Skillet Cookie. This cookie is f*cking incredible. It features a soft and chewy oatmeal base topped with sweet and fragrant vanilla mousse, a toasty butterscotch drizzle, and crumbles of oatmeal cookies for added texture.