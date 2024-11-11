Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! How did last week’s lineup of eight treat you? If you ask us, it took some of the fun out of going to Crumbl, and was filled with way too many repeats from as early as a couple of weeks back. Well, bad news: That seems to be the Crumbl sales strategy going forward because this week, we have another big eight-cookie lineup.

On the bright side, though, this week at least sounds a little bit more interesting (in terms of looks though, it’s bland AF), and by interesting, we mean tastier! There is a focus this week on maple, cinnamon, and vanilla flavors, and what has us most excited are the Snickerdoodle, Maple Glaze, and Simpsons-esque Pink Doughnut.

Will any of these take the top spot? Let’s find out. We tasted all eight cookies and ranked them from least to most essential. Our new goal with this article series now that the lineup looks to be permanently expanded, is not just to find you the one cookie of the week you need to pick up, but which two to eliminate if you want to pick up a discounted six-pack.

Let’s dive in and talk cookies.

8. Chocolate Cupcake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Let me just say this now — while I dislike Crumbl’s new eight-cookie strategy, I have to admit, that this week’s lineup is pretty solid. I like all of these cookies, but one cookie has to take last place, and that cookie is undoubtedly the Chocolate Cupcake.

The Chocolate Cupcake features a sugar cookie base with soft vanilla notes and a thick and rich fudge frosting with chocolate sprinkles. The one-two punch of chocolate and vanilla is delicious, but a little boring compared to the other seven cookies in this week’s lineup.

The Bottom Line:

Equally appealing to vanilla and chocolate lovers, but a bit boring compared to the competition.

7. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

You can always judge how good a week Crumbl is having by where we place the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk. If this cookie is in the middle or near the top of our weekly ranking, that means what Crumbl is offering is mostly boring and unimaginative. But if it’s near the bottom of the list, that means it’s a good week!