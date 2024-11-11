Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! How did last week’s lineup of eight treat you? If you ask us, it took some of the fun out of going to Crumbl, and was filled with way too many repeats from as early as a couple of weeks back. Well, bad news: That seems to be the Crumbl sales strategy going forward because this week, we have another big eight-cookie lineup.
On the bright side, though, this week at least sounds a little bit more interesting (in terms of looks though, it’s bland AF), and by interesting, we mean tastier! There is a focus this week on maple, cinnamon, and vanilla flavors, and what has us most excited are the Snickerdoodle, Maple Glaze, and Simpsons-esque Pink Doughnut.
Will any of these take the top spot? Let’s find out. We tasted all eight cookies and ranked them from least to most essential. Our new goal with this article series now that the lineup looks to be permanently expanded, is not just to find you the one cookie of the week you need to pick up, but which two to eliminate if you want to pick up a discounted six-pack.
Let’s dive in and talk cookies.
8. Chocolate Cupcake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Let me just say this now — while I dislike Crumbl’s new eight-cookie strategy, I have to admit, that this week’s lineup is pretty solid. I like all of these cookies, but one cookie has to take last place, and that cookie is undoubtedly the Chocolate Cupcake.
The Chocolate Cupcake features a sugar cookie base with soft vanilla notes and a thick and rich fudge frosting with chocolate sprinkles. The one-two punch of chocolate and vanilla is delicious, but a little boring compared to the other seven cookies in this week’s lineup.
The Bottom Line:
Equally appealing to vanilla and chocolate lovers, but a bit boring compared to the competition.
7. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
You can always judge how good a week Crumbl is having by where we place the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk. If this cookie is in the middle or near the top of our weekly ranking, that means what Crumbl is offering is mostly boring and unimaginative. But if it’s near the bottom of the list, that means it’s a good week!
Which is a long way of saying I love this cookie, but it feels inessential this time around. If you’re new to Crumbl, this cookie returns to the menu every other week, so you’ll always have another chance to pick it up.
As a chocolate chip cookie, it’s one of the best I’ve ever had. It’s well-balanced with brown sugar and buttery notes, with semi-sweet chocolate chunks, and a light dusting of sea salt. The fact that we’ve ranked it this low just goes to show how great the other cookies are.
The Bottom Line:
A great chocolate chip cookie, but definitely a skip this week.
6. Lemon Crinkle
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I like the Lemon Crinkle cookie a lot, it has a strong tangy lemon base with sweet and chalky powdered sugar on top. It’s pretty damn refreshing for a cookie.
My only real gripe with this cookie is that it feels more fitting for spring or summertime. It doesn’t feel like an autumn cookie, and I fully believe if Crumbl kept its lineup at six cookies total, this one wouldn’t have been included.
The Bottom Line:
A great, refreshing, sweet, and tangy lemon cookie. If you want to escape from the autumn vibes of the rest of the menu, this should be your top pick.
5. Cherry Cheesecake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
If you’ve had one Crumbl Cheesecake cookie, you’ve had them all! This week we’re getting cherry (a marked improvement from the strawberry once we received a few weeks back), which provides a nice balance of rich sweet, and tart flavors, that pair very nicely with the tangy vanilla cheesecake base.
The graham cracker crust supplies some nice texture to this cookie-shaped slice of cheesecake. If you love cheesecake, this is a for-sure pickup, if you don’t, swap it with one of our bottom two when building your six-pack.
The Bottom Line:
Tart, rich, sweet, and well-balanced. Cherry Cheesecake is one of Crumbl’s finest cheesecake cookies.
4. Snickerdoodle
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Snickerdoodle is a classic cookie, and wisely, Crumbl doesn’t add any bells and whistles to change it. This is just a solid Snickerdoodle — it features a sweet vanilla sugar cookie base and is dusted with a mix of spicy cinnamon and sweet white sugar.
If you love Snickerdoodles, it’s safe to say you’re going to love this one.
The Bottom Line:
A no-frills Snickerdoodle with a delicious flavor and a wonderful chewy texture.
3. Pink Doughnut
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Does this cookie sacrifice edible surface area for a cheap gimmick? Absolutely. But it’s delicious, so even though we’re technically getting less cookie here, we’re totally fine with it.
The Pink Doughnut features a sweet vanilla base with a thick layer of sugary pink glaze and decorative rainbow sprinkles. It looks like an unofficial Crumbl Simpsons collaboration but it tastes great!
The Bottom Line:
A simple but delicious vanilla cookie with a very appetizing appearance. It’s fully a gimmick, but it tastes way better than you’d assume.
2. Pumpkin Roll
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Soft, plump, and cake-like, the Pumpkin Roll features a spicy base that combines cinnamon, ginger, clove, and a bit of all-spice with a sweet and soft vanilla cream cheese frosting.
The Pumpkin Roll is incredibly moist and rich, similar to a high-end pumpkin loaf, so expect a texture that is more akin to cake than a crumbly cookie.
The Bottom Line:
Moist, rich, spicy, and incredibly addicting. If you’re in the mood for pumpkin spice, this hits the spot better than a slice of your favorite pumpkin pie.
1. Maple Glaze
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Maple Glaze is our pick for the one essential cookie at Crumbl this week. It has a sweet, earthy, molasses-backed base and is drizzled with a woody maple glaze with echoes of toffee and caramel. It’s incredibly addicting and is the only cookie from the lineup that I couldn’t put down once I bit into it.
In a lot of ways, it feels like an evolution of the Snickerdoodle cookie, but with maple instead of cinnamon, and a more nuanced and evolving flavor.
The Bottom Line:
The Maple Glaze is not just the finest cookie in Crumbl’s lineup this week, it may be one of the best on the Crumbl menu period. Don’t miss this one.
