Let's cut to the chase. No beginner should be spending $300 on a single bottle of booze — whisk(e)y or another spirit — unless they have endless means. Scotch whisky at this level is all about collectability, nuance, and rarity. When you're spending the same about for a single bottle of whisky that you could spend on a case of very solid stuff, that bottle had better mean something. It needs to take you somewhere new and be a defining moment on your whisk(e)y journey. The ten bottles below are all unique and mean something to their respective distillers, blenders, nosers, warehouse managers, and barley growers. Hopefully, they'll mean something to you, too. If any of these bottles piques your interest, click on the prices to give them a try. At the very least, you'll have a conversation starter. At best, you'll find a whisky that truly speaks to you and your ever-expanding whisky palate.

Highland Park Draken Single Cask ABV: 64.3% Average Price: $250 The Whisky: This whisky from the far north of the Orkney Islands is all about balance. The one-off bottling only yielded 400-odd bottles from a single sherry cask that held the juice for 13 years. The whisky was bottled as-is to really highlight the beauty of cold-weather whisky maturation in every sip. Tasting Notes: There’s a subtle warmth that ties ginger to eggnog spices on the nose with a hint of dry, almost cedary smoke. That smoke falls back towards a dry moss as the oak kicks in, with hints of marzipan, dark dried fruits, and a cinnamon-stewed fig, leading towards another note of sharp candied ginger. The end is long but soft, with a balance of sweet and fruity smoke lingering on your warmed senses. Bottom Line: This is a true rarity from Highland Park (which does release a lot of rare bottlings). Overall, this hits a nice balance between light smoke and dark fruity sweetness and spice. It’s refined and feels like you’re drinking something truly unique with every sip. Compass Box Rogues Banquet Limited Edition ABV: 46% Average Price: $260 The Whisky: This well-crafted blend from London’s Compass Box is a celebratory bottle (it helped mark the blender’s 20th anniversary) that was created as the perfect food-pairing whisky. The juice is a marriage of mostly Miltonduff single malt with doses of Clynelish single malt, Glen Elgin single malt, and North British Distillery single grain whisky. Tasting Notes: You’re greeted with a sense of tropical fruit eclairs with hints of light vanilla cream and almost a mango/pineapple vibe. The sip warms slightly as a fresh ginger juice sharpness arrives with a light touch of wet oak and citrus. The end is medium-length and leans into the creamy vanilla pastry filling with more of the tropical fruits brightening the whole experience, leaving you wanting more. Bottom Line: There’s a slight dessert aspect to this sip that’s endearing. This definitely feels like a digestif that you’d sip after a big holiday meal.

The Glenrothes Vintage 1992 2nd Edition ABV: 44.3% Average Price: $260 The Whisky: This release is an interesting experiment of sorts. The “1st Edition” was released in 2004 as a 12-year-old whisky that was aged in refill bourbon and sherry casks. The “2nd Edition” is the same whisky that was left in the same barrels for an additional ten years to see how it’d mature. It was bottled in 2014 after those refill barrels were married and the juice was proofed down to a very agreeable 44.3%. Tasting Notes: Although this was almost 22 years old when it was bottled, there’s still a greenness to the oak and vanilla that leads towards a bitter yet sweet orange marmalade edge on the nose. The taste holds onto the orange and adds in dark chocolate while a slow-stewed and spicy apple compote arrives with a touch of dried tobacco buzz. The end sweetens slightly with a dried fruit feel as this sip slowly fades away, leaving you with a touch more vanilla and spicy fruit. Bottom Line: You don’t need to compare this to the “1st Edition” bottle to enjoy it. This 20+-year-old whisky stands on its own as a ridiculously easy sipper that’ll keep your senses enthralled until the last drop. Bruichladdich Octomore Ten Years ABV: 54.3% Average Price: $262 The Whisky: This Octomore is a refined and very unique batch of whisky that highlights barrel influence on the uber-peaty malt base. The release is a small-batch of 77 barrels, which are mostly first-fill and second-fill used barrels from Jim Beam, Heaven Hill, Jack Daniel’s, and Buffalo Trace. The whiskies age for over nine years and are then married to an eight-year-old whisky that matured in new oak barrels. Tasting Notes: There’s a clear billow of fruity smoke on the nose that’ll draw you towards hints of honey-roasted almonds, candied mango, and a spritz of orange oils. The taste has notes of bright ripe sweet peach counterpointing the heavier pall of the smoky peatiness, which leads towards a dry oakiness and dried tropical fruits. The end is lengthy and relies on the smoke carrying you through moments of dried apricot, vanilla husks, and toasted coconut, leaving you with a mild tobacco head buzz. Bottom Line: There’s a shisha vibe to this sip, thanks to how married the smoke is to the fruit. While it is really peaty, the fruit is bold enough to counterpoint that, while providing something else for your senses to latch onto and enjoy. Still, this is a smoky monster of whisky and not for the light of heart.

The GlenDronach Parliament Aged 21 Years ABV: 48% Average Price: $260 The Whisky: Don’t let the name fool you. The “parliament” in this case is the collective noun for rooks — a type of European crow that nests above the distillery. That dark essence is rendered in the whisky through 21 long years of maturation in Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks exclusively. Tasting Notes: There’s a lot going on with this nose, starting with blackberry brambles hanging heavy with ripe fruit leading towards a well-spiced oatmeal cookie vibe and cut with hints of orange zest and vanilla. A sticky toffee pudding sweetness arrives (heavy on the dates) with flourishes of bitter dark chocolate notes and a sharp holiday spice matrix. The end is very long but very velvety with hints of dark fruits and spices warming your body as it fades away. Bottom Line: This is one of those “ah-ha!” whiskies where you might finally “get” what all the fuss is about when it comes to pricey Scotch. This is a phenomenal dram that needs a little time to really open up. So add some good water. Re-nose. Re-taste. Take your time and find the depths within this one. You won’t be disappointed. The Macallan Estate ABV: 43% Average Price: $275 The Whisky: The Macallan is a much-beloved scotch. This expression celebrates the home of Macallan by using barley grown exclusively at the Macallan Estate. It’s a true grain-to-glass Scotch whisky experience. Tasting Notes: You’re greeted with hints of bananas foster with plenty of nutmeg and cinnamon and a good dose of orange oils next to minor notes of cedar and sweet tobacco. The palate holds onto the dry wood as the tobacco becomes slightly chewy and hewn with dates, more cinnamon, and a touch of that bright citrus oil. The end isn’t too long and really lightens and brightens as the orange almost blooms on your tongue. Bottom Line: This yearly limited release really embraces the essence of what The Macallan is from grain to glass. You feel the softness of the River Spey in every sip. It takes you there the moment you close your eyes and let all the complexity and depth of the whisky settle into your senses.

Glenfiddich Grand Cru ABV: 40% Average Price: $290 The Whisky: It’s all in the name with this yearly special release from Glenfiddich. The whisky matures for over 23 years in both ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks before it’s vatted and then filled into French Cuvée casks that held Champagne. That whisky is then cut down to proof and bottled just in time for the holiday season. Tasting Notes: There’s a real feel of apple fritters with plenty of brown sugars, cinnamon, and candied orange on the nose. The taste really holds onto the pastry vibe with a buttery underbelly, while hints of sour grape, saffron stewed pears, and vanilla husk offer a counterpoint. The end has a slight dried floral edge that marries to the pear, vanilla, and spice as the sip slowly fades away, leaving you with a velvet mouthfeel. Bottom Line: This is built (and marketed) as a celebration whisky. Save up, buy a bottle for the end of the year, and then enjoy the hell out of it as you ring in the new year. The Dalmore King Alexander III ABV: 44% Average Price: $290 The Whisky: The Dalmore sort of did the impossible with this expression. The blend is a marrying of six barrels. French wine, Madeira, sherry, Marsala, port, and Kentucky bourbon casks and barrels are all in play. This is one of the more creative and extreme examples of barreling in the single malt game and resulted in an award-winning whisky. Tasting Notes: There’s a deep sense of fruit on the nose which really leans into raspberry, red currant, and a touch of blueberry with chocolate maltiness and creamy bourbon vanilla. The palate embraces the vanilla to the point of creating a pudding texture while dark chocolate-covered almonds lead towards cherry brandy, hints of boozy oranges, and salted caramel ice cream. The end is long and full of Christmas spices that bring everything together like a brandy-fueled, marzipan-heavy, and fruity dessert-laden holiday meal in a Glencairn glass. Bottom Line: This is a whisky that feels like the finest of Cognacs. It’s so specifically brandy-fruited while still holding onto the malts and inherent whisky-ness of its backbone. That being said, it really does feel like an after-dinner sipper that’ll put you straight into bed.