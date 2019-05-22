Brewers Tell Us Their Favorite Farmhouse Ales For Summer Sipping

Getty Image

As summer quickly approaches, we’re all in search of the best beers for hot weather consumption. Look no further than the classic saison (or farm ale). This summery style’s name is French for “season” and that season is that hot, sweaty season that begins in June and ends in September. Technically a pale ale, a farmhouse style beer shares similarities with the hefeweizen (wheat beer) as it’s subtly spicy, very fruit-forward, and usually hazy in appearance.

Brewers know all about the summer appeal of the saison. That’s why we asked them to tell us their favorite saisons/farmhouse ales to drink all summer long (that they don’t make themselves).

Saison Dupont

Martins, brewmaster at North Coast Brewing Company

Without a doubt, the nod goes to Saison Dupont. In 1987, it was the first saison that I had ever tasted. The nose was beguiling — yeasty, peppery, fruity, hops, other aromas that are harder to pin down — enticing me to drink. The beer delivered even more on flavor than I expected from its aroma. It was light on the tongue, quite bitter but refreshing, and, to my surprise, left me a little buzzed.

Almost 20 years later, this beer would inspire North Coast to brew a saison, Le Merle. We didn’t want to recreate Saison Dupont, but strived to produce a beer that was equally beguiling. A gold medal at the Brussels Beer Challenge soon after Le Merle’s release would indicate that we followed the right muse.