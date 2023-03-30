Menu hacks keep fast food exciting. There will always be people out there who believe they can actively improve a meal with a few smart tweaks, hell, you may be one of them. And it’s true — if you know what you’re doing, you can absolutely take a good piece of food and turn it into something great. That’s why In-N-Out has a secret menu, why the Taco Bell Reddit is full of menu hack posts, and why remixed items and smart ways to order go viral on TikTok, sometimes even going on to become menu staples themselves (see: Chipotle’s fajita quesadilla). I’ve only seen a menu hack go horribly wrong on a few occasions, like when McDonald’s decided to make a few hacks official and then totally botched the rollout by making you assemble them yourself. Or when someone comes up with an idea that seems smart but becomes an absolute hassle for the employees to assemble, like Chipotle’s banned $3 Burrito hack. But for every McDonald’s Land Sea and Air sandwich, there is something truly next level like Five Guys’ Patty Melt. And now I think I’ve discovered something that is equal to, if not better than that mighty hacked dish. This might quite possibly be the greatest fast food chicken sandwich in the entire fast food universe. Yes, even better than Popeyes. I’m talking about the Raising Cane’s Chicken Sandwich On Toast.

What is the Raising Cane’s Chicken Sandwich On Toast? Raising Cane’s has arguably the best fried chicken in all of fast food — it’s why the drive-thru lines are epically long and why celebrities can’t stop teaming up with the brand. So presumably, since Raising Cane’s has the best fried chicken, they should have the best fried chicken sandwich, right? Wrong! Trust me I know — I’m constantly hunting down new chicken sandwiches whenever I can. For the most part, nothing really beats Popeyes. Raising Cane’s sorry excuse for a sandwich doesn’t even crack the top five. The big issue with Cane’s sandwich is the bread. And the fact that the sandwich is constructed from three chicken tenders, rather than a single chicken breast filet. Not only does this sandwich fall apart as you eat it but the bread is also so bland it’s not worthy of the chicken that sits on it — which is especially frustrating when one of Raising Cane’s best menu staples is its garlic-buttered grilled Texas toast. Why isn’t the sandwich constructed on Texas toast instead? Because fast food chains can be pretty dumb and sometimes miss very obvious wins (add nachos to the menu, Chipotle! What are you waiting for?!) Anyway, to have bread and chicken this good and not put them together is criminal! This hack remedies that by combining two of Cane’s best foods into one delicious dish. How To Order A Chicken Sandwich On Toast At Raising Cane’s There is nothing worse than a menu hack that’s a gamble. Asking for an alteration and getting a blank stare from the employee is a truly cringe-inducing experience, luckily, this isn’t a problem at Raising Cane’s. If you simply ask for a “chicken sandwich on toast” you might get a follow-up question, but for the most part, they’ll know what you’re asking for. Take it a step further and ask for the toast to be ‘buttered on both sides’ or to use Cane’s actual lingo say “can I get a sandwich on toast, bob?” [as in, Buttered On Both] And they’ll ensure that your Texas toast is grilled and buttered on both sides of the bread. This will enhance the flavor and offers a crunchier mouthfeel. Technically, this is a combination of two hacks — the sandwich on toast and the “bob.” You can attempt to take it a step forward and ask for the lettuce to be replaced by slaw but I’ve been rejected for this request before, so order at your own risk. At worst, you can simply open the sandwich and add the slaw yourself.