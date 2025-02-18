Anyone who thinks fast food is now prohibitively expensive isn’t paying enough attention to the deals. Yes, most fast food meals out there will run you close to $15, which we admit is expensive. Why pay that price for drive-thru food when you can get the same type of food with a higher quality and better service at a restaurant for the same price?

That’s fair, but fast food is still king if you want to save the most money, you just have to follow the deals.

Keeping track of what food is on a discount can be time-consuming, and frankly, pretty annoying, so we went ahead and did it for you. Below are the best fast food deals right now that’ll get you fed on the cheap.

But act fast, most of these deals expire at the end of the month, when surely there will be a new set of deals you can take advantage of. But don’t worry, next month we’ll collect ‘em all again. Let’s dive in.

7-Eleven — At 7-Eleven you can score a free small Slurpee every Friday in February. Simply hit up 7-Eleven on a Friday and inquire about the deal. It’s not a food deal, but we’ll take it. But act fast, there are only two Friday’s left in February.

Arby’s — Anticipating Lent, Arby’s has just dropped the $6.99 Surf & Turf Deal for an unspecified limited time. The deal allows you to mix and match any two of the following: the Beef ’n Cheddar, a Crispy Fish Sandwich, or the Fish n’ Cheddar Sandwich.

Domino’s — From now until March 2nd, you can score any size of the Handmade Pan, Hand Tossed, Thin Crust, New York Style, or Gluten Free pizza, with as many toppings as you’d like for just $9.99. To claim the deal, order via the Domino’s Pizza app and hit the “Coupons” tab. This deal excludes all Specialty and X-Large pizzas.