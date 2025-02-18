Anyone who thinks fast food is now prohibitively expensive isn’t paying enough attention to the deals. Yes, most fast food meals out there will run you close to $15, which we admit is expensive. Why pay that price for drive-thru food when you can get the same type of food with a higher quality and better service at a restaurant for the same price?
That’s fair, but fast food is still king if you want to save the most money, you just have to follow the deals.
Keeping track of what food is on a discount can be time-consuming, and frankly, pretty annoying, so we went ahead and did it for you. Below are the best fast food deals right now that’ll get you fed on the cheap.
But act fast, most of these deals expire at the end of the month, when surely there will be a new set of deals you can take advantage of. But don’t worry, next month we’ll collect ‘em all again. Let’s dive in.
7-Eleven — At 7-Eleven you can score a free small Slurpee every Friday in February. Simply hit up 7-Eleven on a Friday and inquire about the deal. It’s not a food deal, but we’ll take it. But act fast, there are only two Friday’s left in February.
Arby’s — Anticipating Lent, Arby’s has just dropped the $6.99 Surf & Turf Deal for an unspecified limited time. The deal allows you to mix and match any two of the following: the Beef ’n Cheddar, a Crispy Fish Sandwich, or the Fish n’ Cheddar Sandwich.
Domino’s — From now until March 2nd, you can score any size of the Handmade Pan, Hand Tossed, Thin Crust, New York Style, or Gluten Free pizza, with as many toppings as you’d like for just $9.99. To claim the deal, order via the Domino’s Pizza app and hit the “Coupons” tab. This deal excludes all Specialty and X-Large pizzas.
Dunkin’ — For an unspecified limited time, you can grab a medium Dunkin’ Shakin’ Espresso for $3 anytime after 12:00 PM. To claim the deal, order through the Dunkin’ app.
Jack in the Box — In celebration of Jack in the Box’s 74th anniversary, you can score a Jumbo Jack for just .74¢ from now until February 23rd when you add the burger to any order. To claim the deal, order via the Jack App and apply the promo.
Little Caesars — The pizza chain is offering a killer deal that’ll get you a whole lot of food for just under $20. The Big! Big! Bundle consists of two large one-topping pizzas, a side of Crazy Puffs, and a 2-liter of Soda for $17.99. It’s enough to feed a family. To claim the deal use the code “BIGBUNDLE,” when ordering through the Little Caesars app or website. California residents must use the code “BIGBUNDLECA.”
Popeyes — From now until February 23rd, you can pick up a 3-piece order of tenders at Popeyes for just $5. Unfortunately, that deal doesn’t include a side order, but at least you get to choose between spicy, classic, or blackened chicken! Our pick is spicy, couple that with a large order of Cajun fries, and you’ve got a meal for under $5.
To claim the deal order via the Popeyes app, the deal will be added automatically. We wish more fast food restaurants would apply deals automatically. Popeyes continues to show the other big brands how it’s done.
Red Robin — This is an ultra location-specific deal, but we’re going to go ahead and include it anyway. If you’re in Denver, Phoenix, Portland, or Sacramento, you can pick up the $9.99 Big Yummm Burger Deal from Red Robin.
The deal includes Red’s Double Tavern Burger (included in our ranking of the best restaurant burgers), your choice of a Bottomless side, and a Bottomless drink. That’s better than just about every fast food restaurant out there. To score the deal, mention it in restaurant, or check out using the code “BIGYUMMM” when ordering via the Red Robin app.
Wendy’s — From now until March 16th, you can score a Son of Baconator for just $3 at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide. To claim the deal, claim the offer via the Wendy’s app or mention the deal to your cashier.
The Son of Baconator might sound small, but you get two patties of meat here as well as a double layer of bacon, so it’s still meaty even though it’s not the meat mountain that is the OG Baconator.