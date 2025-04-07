The Best Food At The 2025 Dreamville Festival

Festival season is in full swing as showcases near and far open their doors for music fans to see their favorite artists live in concert. A great festival is contingent on a great lineup, but that isn’t limited to its cast of artists. A great food lineup can take a festival from great to unforgettable, but with so many options to chose from, it can be hard to know which items are most worth your money. That’s where we come in. This past weekend, the Uproxx crew was at the 2025 Dreamville Festival where we sampled a bunch of food throughout the festival grounds — specifically from local establishments in and around Raleigh, that way you can continue to enjoy them when this year’s Dreamville Festival comes to an end. Make sure to also check out our selections for the best dressed people at Dreamville Festival here.

Pure Soul The 2025 Dreamville Festival delivered plenty of options for vegan and vegetarian attendees. One of the best we tried came from the Pure Soul food truck. Based in Durham, North Carolina, Pure Soul prides itself on creating a “vegan fast-food experience that offers kindness and cleanliness in creating savory soul food.” That’s exactly what was available as the food truck offered options ranging from vegan chicken sandwiches to vegan burgers. We opted for the TK which you can see in the photo above. If you’re in Durham, make sure to stop by Pure Soul to find some great vegan soul food options. Visit the Pure Soul website here. Buoy Bowls If you wanted to keep things healthy during your festival weekend, Buoy Bowls had a great selection of açaí bowls and smoothies. We went with The Playa Bowl which is a blend of organic açaí, bananas, strawberries, and apple juice with organic hemp granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and organic raw honey. This açaí bowl was a refreshing bite for the middle of the festival with temps in the 80s and an added dose of humidity to make things a bit worse. This is mainly thanks to the sweet and savory blend of açaí and honey-soaked granola. Buoy Bowls is based in Apex, North Carolina, which is about 20 minutes from Raleigh. So if you’re ever in the area and in the mood for an açaí bowl, you know where to go. Visit the Buoy Bowls website here.

Vybz Kitchen There are few more flavorful options than Jamaican cuisine and Vybz Kitchen proved that out at Dreamville Festival. Based in Greensboro, their focus is “bringing the authentic flavors of the islands straight to your plate,” and let’s just say they achieved that with flying colors. We grabbed the jerk chicken egg roll, and with one bite, it was clear that it would make our list for favorite eats from Dreamville Festival. The jerk chicken egg roll masters the blend of seasonings, leaving your taste buds happier than ever. Aside from the jerk chicken egg roll option, the Vybz Kitchen stand also provided cheesesteak egg rolls, jerk chicken, and chicken tenders as options at the festival, leaving people with plenty to pick from. Visit the Vybz Kitchen website here. Chirba Chirba Dumpling Dumplings may not be the first-to-mind option when you’re looking for food at a music festival, but Chirba Chirba Dumpling were a pleasant surprise. We sampled Chirba’s Bok 2 The Future veggie dumplings (great name), Juicy Buns pork dumplings, and chicken mini bites that were tossed in chili oil and they were 3-for-3. My personal favorite with the Juicy Buns which tasted like chicken noodle soup with a splash of pork. The Chirba Chirba Dumpling food truck is always on the move, so make sure to hit their website to find out when they’ll be at a location near you. Visit the Chirba Chirba Dumpling website here.