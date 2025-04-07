Dreamville Festival opened its doors for a fifth and final time this weekend, and though the music showcase as we know it will be missed, fans didn’t let the news stop them from showing up in their Sunday’s best for the exciting weekend. This year’s festival featured an exciting lineup led by J. Cole, Erykah Badu, Tems, and Lil Wayne with Hot Boyz and Big Tymers. Additionally, the 2025 Dreamville Festival had its largest food lineup ever, while also giving fans more free events than they knew what to do with in the days leading up to the festival’s start.

With all that on the table for everyone to enjoy, fans showed their excitement for this year’s Dreamville Festival in many ways, including with their outfits. Raleigh, North Carolina held it down on the weather front as temps were well into the 80s during peak hours of the festival. Locals may be used to the warm temps already, but a New Englander like myself was extremely happy to escape the spring days that sometimes felt a lot like winter days. In the days leading up to the festival, the threat of rain hung over day two of the festival, but by Friday night, that threat was nothing more than a false alarm. With that, the runway was set for fans to pop out and show out.

From fans who dressed to the nines to others who found great ways to rock their Dreamville merchandise, here are just some of the best-dressed people we saw at the 2025 Dreamville Festival.