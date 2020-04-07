Celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day With These Bartender-Approved Gins

In these strange times, it’s nice to have something to look forward to. Most of us are working from home (if we’re fortunate enough to still have jobs) and haven’t seen much of the outside world in weeks. It’s starting to get downright monotonous. We’re daydreaming about warmer spring days to come and the end of the national quarantine. With boredom and anxiety levels both on high, we find ourselves extra excited for random booze-related holidays. Whatever they are, at this point we’re in. Well, reserve a Zoom room for April 9th, because its National Gin & Tonic Day and we’re going to get our drink on. Besides being delicious and refreshing, there are few classic cocktails easier to make than the iconic G & T. This simple combination tonic water, gin, and lime is perfectly suited for early spring weather. But with gin booming in recent years, the selection has widened. To help you pick which bottle to have delivered, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to name the best gins to mix into a gin & tonic.