Bartenders Tell Us The One Whiskey They Want To Be Quarantined With

By now you’re probably getting tired of being quarantined in your home. You’ve put together the 1,000 piece puzzle of Niagara Falls puzzle that had previously been collecting dust in your closet, you’ve caught up on every streaming show you’ve been meaning to watch, and you’ve eaten most of the food that was supposed to last for three weeks. You’re bored and tired, even though you take three naps per day. There’s only one thing that will make the whole ordeal better and that’s whiskey. Okay, a vaccine for coronavirus. And a stimulus check. Then whiskey. Not a ridiculous amount of whiskey (a hangover while stuck at home might not be fun). Just the right amount to take the proverbial edge off. If you’re a fan of bourbon or rye, you’re probably stocked up by now. But what if you were only allowed to pick one brand to be quarantined with? What bottle would you choose? That’s the question we posed for some of our favorite bartenders. Their answers ranged from long-aged bourbons to classic Scotches, to Japanese whiskies. Check them all out below.