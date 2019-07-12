The Best Hazy Beers To Drink This Summer, According To Brewers

Getty Image

Summer is a few weeks old and, for much of the country, we’re getting into the hot, humid, hazy days. The types of days where we feel like we have to change our shirts multiple times because it’s so damp and sticky. If you decide to spend time outside instead of hiding away inside with central air conditioning, you’re going to need a few beers to survive. You can grab a kolsch, pale ale or lager, but in our minds hazy, humid weather calls for hazy beer.

That’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to hazy beers to drink all summer long. Unsurprisingly, most are hazy IPAs that are juicy, hoppy, and full of tropical fruit flavors. The kind of beer we never get tired of this time of year.

Trillium Congress Street IPA

Brian Morris, innovation brewer at Deep Ellum Brewing Company

When picking hazy beers, I have to head for one of the best out there. Congress Street IPA from Trillium Brewing Company is a beer I’m always looking to drink anytime I’m in Boston.