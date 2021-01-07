Regardless of where you live, the winter months are probably relatively bleak, filled with uncomfortably short days, and seem to last forever. Whenever possible, you’re going to be looking for a respite from the cold (even if we’re just talking about California’s low-50s chill). Sure, you can enjoy warming cocktails (like a hot toddy or Irish coffee) this time of year, or you can transport yourself to a warmer, more tropical season with a tiki-style cocktail or a hazy, juicy, IPA. With the holidays done and ski season looking mellow, we’re all about trying to forget about the wrath of Jack Frost, so we’re definitely feeling those tropical vibes right about now. To find the best offerings, we asked a handful of bartenders to tell us their favorite hazy IPAs for winter. Check their picks below!

Modern Times Space Ways Demetrëa Dewald, lead bartender at Bar Mateo at Zinc Café in Los Angeles Space Ways by Modern Times Beers is a fantastic hazy IPA and with its sweet tropical aromas, you’ll be transported to a warm paradise with every sip. Space Ways has a beautiful mix of sweet tropical fruits with a dry piney finish, it’s a perfect balance of smooth yet crisp. On those cold and bleak winter days, this drinkable delight will transport you to warmer times. Oskar Blues Can-O-Bliss Tropical IPA Candace Marie Peterson, beertender at Lone Tree Brewing in Lone Tree, Colorado I really don’t drink very many Hazy IPAs, because I’m more of a West Coast girl. One of the few that I do enjoy is Can-O-Bliss Tropical IPA from Oskar Blues. It has all of the flavors that you want when sitting on a beach (or imagining sitting on a beach during the winter months) and a nice, balanced bitterness.

Outer Range In The Steep Sarah Kemp, beertender at Living The Dream Brewing in Littleton, Colorado If I’m being honest, you can drink enough of any beer to forget how cold it is outside. However, I would much rather indulge with In The Steep from Outer Range. This classic DDH NEIPA, brewed with loads of Citra hops, is so refreshing due to its tropical and citrus fruit-forward notes. An ale perfectly enjoyed cozying up at home or on the slopes. Also, shoutout to Trillium. Hazies are the bomb. Biscayne Bay Tropical Bay IPA Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami The Tropical Bay IPA from Biscayne Bay makes for a great winter warmer – even outside of South Florida. Fresh, hoppy, and a mouthful of flavor.

Tired Hands HopHands Alex Tack, bartender at Rex 1516 in Philadelphia I associate the style with warm weather. Regardless of the temperature though, I have to say Tired Hands does it better than most. Almost all of the Tired Hands limited releases are worthwhile, but HopHands is their flagship New England-style IPA. It’s like a beautifully balanced glass of floral, dank, pineapple-flavored orange juice, which is exactly what I think the style should be. 4 Hands Contact High Hazy Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis Contact High Hazy from 4 Hands Brewery can definitely get you out of the frigid state of mind. Dry-hopped with copious amounts of American hops and fermented with a super hazy yeast strain. It has a great body and just the right amount of subtle tropical notes to transport you to warmer climates and keep the sand between your toes, if only momentarily.

Resident Culture Fire Walk With Me Juan Fernandez, bartender at The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection in Charlotte Fire Walk With Me, from Resident Culture, is a double hazy IPA that is well balanced between ABVs to warm the chest, and nice citrus and warm peaches to refresh the palate. Hi-Wire Lo-Pitch Brandon “Habi” Habenstein, bartender at The Kitchen & Bar at Bardstown Bourbon Co. in Bardstown, Kentucky Lo-Pitch from Hi-Wire Brewing is so thick and hazy, it’s more like drinking a can of juice than a beer. This beer is so packed with tropical fruit flavors, it’s impossible to drink it and not think about the beach. Drink it in front of a campfire, close your eyes, and just pretend you’re sunbathing.