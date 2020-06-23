The first day of summer 2020 just passed. Flew right by; we hardly noticed it. The season that we’re trained as kids to look forward to all year is finally here. Next, come the Dog Days, then the hot August nights, and then it’s over. Better grab a cocktail or a beer (or a cocktail made with beer!) while you can. Even if summer 2020 is significantly different than in years past, you deserve to bask in it a little. And these hazy days are perfect for sipping a hazy beer. A cloudy, refreshing brew that just seems to fit late-June like a glove. Hazy beers aren’t limited to just New England-style IPAs in all of their unfiltered majesty, either. There are also hazy wheat beers, sour beers, pilsners, and even farmhouse ales. Since we’re avowed fans of the style, and plan on spending the summer drinking of them as possible, we figured that we should get picks from the pros. So we asked a handful of bartenders to tell us their go-to hazy beers for summer 2020.