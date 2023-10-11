If you ask us, there’s no wrong time of year for a juicy, hazy IPA. While the classic West Coast IPA with its piney, hop-fueled flavor is wildly popular, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of the offshoot New England-style IPA. Instead of a bitter, dank finish, hazy IPAs are known for their mix of citrus, tropical fruits, creamy/ soft mouthfeel, and fruity, barely bitter, sweet finish. What’s not to love? That’s why we enjoy this hazy, flavorful beer style all year long. Fall included! When picking the right hazy IPA, Chad Henderson, head brewer and co-owner of NoDa Brewing Company in Charlotte, North Carolina prefers his hazies to be as fresh as possible. “Explore any wet-hopped hazy IPA variation you come across, especially now during the harvest season,” he says. “These brews tend to shift annually and batch to batch, making each experience unique.” But there’s more to hazy IPAs than wet-hopped, harvest beers. Some are hazier than others, many are unfiltered, and a few crank the creamy level to eleven, but all are juicy, sweet, and loaded with fresh flavor. To find some of the absolute best, we went to the professionals for help. We asked a few well-known craft beer experts and brewers to tell us their can’t-miss hazy IPA picks. Keep scrolling to see their mango, peach, tangerine, and guava-filled choices.

Crooked Hammock Sway George Hummel, grain master at My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia ABV: 7.2% Average Price: Limited Availability The Beer: I was often on the fence about the brews from Crooked Hammock in Lower Delaware and South Carolina. But recently they brought on brewing veteran Larry Horwitz as director of brewing operations, and he’s really upped their game. Sway Hazy IPA is one of their recent releases. It’s not to be missed. Tasting Notes: It has a velvety body and just reeks of Citra and Mosaic hops. It’s a beer that has each sip setting up your taste buds to want another sip. Notes of citrus, tropical fruits, pine, and a waft of cannabis. Hoosier Haze Head Garth Beyer, certified Cicerone and owner of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin ABV: 9% Average Price: $21 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans The Beer: Hoosier Brewing may often be recognized for its sour program, but its hazy IPA options are just as remarkable. Particularly Haze Head IPA. This is a simple, refined, and flavor-focused hazy IPA that I think is under the radar right now because of the craziness of what brewers are doing with the Hazy IPA flavor spectrum. Tasting Notes: It blends both dankness and pineapple with its use of El Dorado and Mosaic hops. It’s a great combination and one hazy IPA fans will enjoy. Ommegang Neon Lights Matt James, brew master for Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester, New York ABV: 4.3% Average Price: $14 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans The Beer: Ommegang Neon Lights Hazy IPA. This is the lower-ABV alternative to Ommegang’s popular Neon Rainbows. Brewed with Mosaic, Simcoe, Citra, Topaz, and Centennial hops, it’s unfiltered, juicy, and surprisingly low in alcohol. Tasting Notes: Fruit-forward flavors and citrusy aroma with a lower ABV and bitterness make this a sessionable and refreshing IPA. The fairly simple malt bill lets the hops do their thing.