There are a lot of hazy IPAs on the market. And that number is increasing rapidly, thanks to so many craft beer lovers (and brewers) falling in love with the style over the past half-decade. While the classic IPA taste is highlighted by over-the-top (sometimes aggressive) bitter hops, hazy IPAs — also called hazies or New England IPAs — are known for their juicy tropical fruit flavor notes, with little to no bitterness. And while we’ll still throw down a West Coast IPA any day, the New England-style IPA just might be the best IPA for warm weather drinking. Since warm weather is officially here, we figured the time was right to find the best hazy IPAs that are available almost anywhere and blindly taste and rank them. These juicy, fruity, refreshing options can be found at almost any bodega, supermarket, and beer store from coast to coast. Keep scrolling to see which beers we picked and how they stacked up. Two Roads Two Juicy IPA

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

Rogue Batsquatch

Elysian Contact Haze

Brooklyn Pulp Art

Firestone Walker Mind Haze

Dogfish Head Hazy-O!

Samuel Adams Wicked Hazy

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

Part 1: The Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found hints of ripe grapefruit, caramelized pineapple, and tangerine. That’s about it on the nose though. The body is creamy and cloudy with more citrus as well as pineapple and other tropical fruits. It’s juicy and memorable, but a little too creamy and sweet for my liking. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Earthy grass, slightly herbal, as well as tropical fruit, caramel malt, and citrus aromas can be found on the nose. On the palate, I found flavors like passionfruit, mango, grapefruit, and lemon zest as well as slightly caramel malts and a slightly tart finish with a more-bitter-than-I’d -personally-prefer dank finish.

Taste 3 Tasting Notes: The nose is caramel malts, slight herbal notes, and citrus, and not much else. While the nose is reminiscent of a hazy IPA, the palate really isn’t. While it has the cloudiness of a New England-style IPA, it’s heavy sweet malts, citrus, and resinous pine. It’s more bitter than I’d prefer and is missing the tropical fruit flavors I enjoy. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: The nose has a nice mix of caramel malt sweetness, lightly floral hops, and a ton of tropical fruit flavors like papaya, mango, pineapple, passionfruit, and citrus zest. The palate continues this trend with more bright, sweet tropical fruit flavors, ripe grapefruit, and a nice finish of floral, herbal, slightly bitter hops. From my notes: “All in all, an almost perfect hazy IPA.” Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Hazy IPA fans who only enjoy tropical fruit flavors will be pretty happy with this beer’s nose. It features aromas of pineapple, tangerine, passionfruit, mango, and even melon. Caramel malts are firmly in the background. Sipping it reveals notes of candied orange peels, ripe mango, pineapple, apricot, wet grass, and a slightly spicy, floral hop bitterness at the very end. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: This beer’s nose is dominated by tropical fruits like mango, pineapple, and passion fruit as well as lemon zest, and just a hint of caramel malts. The mouthfeel is creamy and juicy with a ton of tropical fruit flavors like pineapple, tangerines, lemon curd, mango, and papaya. There’s also a nice malt backbone and an herbal, slightly bitter finish that’s necessary to temper the sweetness.

Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of freshly squeezed orange juice, pineapple, grapefruit, caramel malts, and floral hops are present on the nose. On the palate, I found hints of sweet malts, tangerine juice, lime zest, pineapple, grapefruit, and piney, dank, slightly bitter hops at the very end. It’s a nice mix of sweetness, tart flavor, and bitterness. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: The nose is orange rings, pineapple, and really nothing else. It tastes manufactured and synthetic. The flavor is a little better but still tastes mass-produced. There are hints of tangerine, more pineapple, some grapefruit, and maybe some mango. The finish isn’t very bitter, but overall, it’s a bit bland. Taste 9 Tasting Notes: Wet grass, ripe melons, grapefruit, and some pineapple are found on the nose. The palate follows suit with a more grassy, earthy flavor paired with some tangerine, pineapple, and a lot of resinous, dank, hop presence. More than I’d expect in a hazy IPA.