Bartenders Name Their Favorite Highland Scotch Whiskies For Fall

If you’re new to scotch whisky, you’d be forgiven for not knowing that there are five (and by some counts six) distinct regions where it’s produced. They’re the isle of Islay, Campeltown, Speyside, Lowland, and Highland. The sixth region is the islands, but some of those distilleries get lumped in with the Highland region. The Highland region, as might reasonably be expected, is mostly located in the northern portion of Scotland (with a small area removed for the whisky-rich region of Speyside). That’s where we turn our attention today. It includes well-known distilleries like Oban, Aberfeldy, Dalmore, Glenmorangie, and Tullibardine. While you can’t go wrong with a whisky from any of the five scotch-producing regions, Highland malts are known for a diversity of flavors due to its wide range of topographic and geographic features. “While I’m typically partial to the Speyside single malts, I do appreciate the diversity of flavor profiles from each region in Scotland,” says Anna Mains, brand ambassador to Monkey Shoulder. “The Highland whiskies are so interesting because their single malts have such a huge range of flavor notes.” Thanks to its vastness, you can find highland single malts that are smoky, peaty, briny, sweet, or even floral in nature. It’s truly a unique area that’s ripe to be explored through your whiskey glass. Since you’re not likely to travel to the Scottish Highlands anytime soon, we figured that the easiest way to enjoy this region was to grab a bottle or two from some well-known distilleries. To help us pick the right offerings, we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to Highland malts.