A quality single malt scotch is always going to set you back more than a well-crafted bourbon. There are a lot of factors at play to create that higher price tag — price differences between corn and barley, malting techniques, international tariffs, etc. — but if you pick the right bottle, the cost can definitely be worth it. Single malt scotch is a refined spirit that still maintains a lot of variation, depending on who’s making it and where their stills and warehouses are located in Scotland. That makes finding the best bottles of scotch a fun endeavor. An adventure for your palate. Scottish single malts are simple only in their base parts: local water, yeast, barley, peat, and wood. From there, the stills (some antique, some new), the way the barley is malted, the quality of the water, the specific woods used to age the expression, how those whiskies are married for the final product, and the all-important abilities of the distiller, noser, and blender each add a little something special. While each whisky region of Scotland (Campbeltown, Highland, Islay, Lowland, Islands, and Speyside) tend to have a distinct feel, there are still variations therein. If you love scotch, you really just have to go distillery by distillery and find what grabs you. To help you start your single malt scotch whisky journey, we’re calling out ten bottles that are worth every penny. We’re keeping these call-outs around the $50-$100 mark — which, admittedly, is steep. But these bottles are also “value picks” — marrying great taste and a heightened whisky experience with a fair price. Check out our ten single malt scotches worth their $50 to $100 price tags below! Related: We Think These Bourbons Are Worth Way More Than Their Price Tags

The tiny distillery is in the heart of the town and this expression is a love letter to that place. The juice is aged in various sized barrels for varying times and with a variation of new and used casks in the mix. The final result is a masterclass in refined whisky. Tasting Notes: There’s a fruitiness that welcomes you up top. The sip edges into malts, apple orchards, butterscotch, orange zest, and sharp clove on the tongue. All of that combines to create a sort of spiced apple cake with a buttery crumble as it slowly meanders away while warming you up. Bottom Line: A great bargain for a unique expression. Check out our full review here.