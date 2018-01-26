Criterion

Last Updated: October 17th

History tends to be one of those subjects you either find insanely boring or massively fascinating. Often that comes down to the execution of the history being conveyed — because Dan Carlin sadly doesn’t have enough time in the day to narrate every historical story to us.

Below we’ve compiled a list of some of the best historical documentaries on Netflix. These are the outliers, the moments of pure insanity, and the movements that have shaped our world.

Related: The 10 Best Food Documentaries On Netflix Right Now