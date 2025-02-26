The Best Hotels Still Available For SXSW 2025

Austin’s flagship music, film, and tech festival SXSW is back March 7th-15th, and if you haven’t locked in your accommodations yet, now’s the time. Since launching in 1987, SXSW has grown into a global powerhouse, bringing together the brightest minds and boldest creatives across industries. This year’s festival is packed with inspiring speakers, cutting-edge exhibitions, insightful panels, film and TV premieres, high-energy music showcases, and endless networking opportunities — so you’ll want to be right in the middle of it all. By now, your SXSW badge should be secured. But you probably still need a place to stay. We’ve got you covered. While hotel availability is getting tight, we’ve rounded up the best spots still accepting bookings — all within walking distance of the Austin Convention Center, so you won’t miss a beat. W Austin For an ultra-stylish and high-energy SXSW stay, W Austin is where music, culture, and luxury collide. Nestled in the Second Street District, this freshly reimagined hotel brings a bold new chapter after a $40 million renovation, making it one of the hottest spots to stay during the festival. With 251 redesigned rooms and suites, W Austin seamlessly blends modern comfort with Texas-inspired design — a perfect retreat after a packed day of panels and showcases. But the action never stops here. The hotel is a social hub at the heart of the city, featuring a revamped rooftop WET Deck with a pool and bar boasting panoramic skyline views

Serenade, a brand-new restaurant serving refined Texan smoke and French flavors, 2nd and Roast café for your morning fuel and Blue Room for craft cocktails and nightcaps, AWAY Spa for signature massages and ultimate relaxation, a 24-hour fitness center, and direct access to jogging trails along Lady Bird Lake. Live music is in W Austin’s DNA, and during SXSW 2025, it’s bringing the heat. On March 10th, LP Giobbi, W Hotels’ Music Director, takes over the decks for an unforgettable DJ set featuring her signature live keyboard performance. On March 11th, W Austin hosts The Femme House, an interactive hub designed to empower emerging musicians, featuring hands-on experiences, resources, and programming to help artists build their brands. Amenities: Rooftop pool & bar

AWAY Spa

24-hour fitness center

24-hour in-room dining

Pet friendly

Scott Newton famous music scene photography

Turndown service

Parking

W Presents live music series Price: $800 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.7 miles Book Here Fairmont Austin For an elevated SXSW experience, look no further than Fairmont Austin, a sophisticated urban retreat nestled amid the greenery of Palm Park and Waller Creek. Towering 37 stories high, this luxury hotel boasts 1,048 elegantly designed rooms, each offering stunning views of the Austin skyline, Lady Bird Lake, and the Texas State Capitol—a breathtaking way to start your festival-filled days.

But the real game-changer? Fairmont Austin keeps you directly connected to SXSW with its $6 million, 33-foot aerial skyway, linking the hotel to the Austin Convention Center. No need to navigate crowded streets or hail a last-minute ride as you’ll be just steps (or an elevator ride) away from all the action. The hotel will also host a variety of official SXSW events, including a Metaverse Happy Hour, XR Experience, a panel discussion on Ukraine’s cultural frontlines, and more. Amenities: Direct skyway connection to the Austin Convention Center

Five onsite restaurants and bars

Rooftop pool

Spa

Fitness center

Meeting & business center

Free Wi-Fi

Parking

High ceiling-high windows

Plush bathrobes Price: $529 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.3 miles Book Here citizenM Austin Downtown What better way to kick back during your downtime at SXSW than in Austin’s newest affordable luxury hotel? This hotel isn’t for relaxing, it’s for socializing and it is buzzing with creative, trendy travelers who operate at their best at night. Having just opened its doors last year, citizenM Austin Downtown features 344 signature rooms with XL king-size beds, a 24-hour gym, a rooftop bar and pool, and lots of contemporary art. All rooms are identical and feature colored mood lights, free Wi-Fi, jungle-like power shower, luxury towels, wall-to-wall windows, and more. Amenities: Free Wi-Fi

Fluffy pillows

European cotton sheets

Colored mood lighting

Power shower

XL King bed

Blackout blinds

24/7 food & drinks

World-class art Price: $473 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.6 miles Book Here Austin Marriott Downtown For an unbeatable SXSW experience, Austin Marriott Downtown puts you right in the center of the action. Just steps from the Austin Convention Center, this sleek, modern hotel is more than just a place to crash—it’s a hub for networking, unwinding, and soaking in the festival energy.

With 600+ stylish rooms and suites, you’ll have a comfortable retreat after a packed day of panels and showcases. But the real magic happens in the hotel’s lively social spaces. Take in Austin’s skyline from the rooftop pool and tiki bar, grab a craft cocktail at the two-story lobby bar, or fuel up at Corinne, the hotel’s signature restaurant serving elevated comfort food. For those mixing business with festival fun, Austin Marriott Downtown delivers with 60,000 square feet of meeting space, making it a prime spot for impromptu brainstorms and deal-making. Plus, this year, the hotel is hosting three official SXSW events, including an Early Bird Social, a thought-provoking panel on the future of education and HBCUs, and a high-profile leadership networking event — so you’re not just staying near SXSW, you’re staying in it. Amenities: Rooftop pool & bar

Meeting space

Fitness center

Free Wi-Fi

Parking

Electric car charging station

Gift shop Price: $555 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.2 miles Book Here Hotel Van Zandt For a boutique SXSW stay with serious Austin flair, Hotel Van Zandt delivers a stylish, music-infused experience in the heart of the Rainey Street District. Just a five-minute walk to the Austin Convention Center, this trendy spot blends modern comfort with the city’s creative energy, making it a prime choice for festivalgoers who want a one-of-a-kind stay. With 319 chic rooms and suites, each space is designed with a distinct Austin vibe, perfect for unwinding after a packed day of panels and showcases. But the real magic happens on the 4th floor, where you’ll find nightly live music, vinyl brunches, and local songwriter showcases that keep the SXSW spirit alive even after hours.

Hotel Van Zandt goes the extra mile with thoughtful perks including house margaritas at the front desk from 12pm to 9pm, complimentary bottle of water at check-in, daily $15 credit to Geraldine’s, the Pool Bar, or Brass Poppy, reusable YETI water bottles to refill at hydration stations, complimentary TREK Bikes, YETI dog bowls and beds (upon request), and more. The best part? The property is an easy ten-minute walk to the Austin Convention Center. Amenities: Rooftop pool

Complimentary check-in beverage

Complimentary locally brewed drip coffee from Café 605

Complimentary usage of TREK Bikes

Daily $15 credit to Geraldine’s, The Pool Deck or Café 605

24-hour fitness center

Room service

Mini-bar

Plush robes

Printing services

Free Wi-Fi

Pet friendly (free!) Price: $613 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.4 miles Book Here Courtyard Marriott Downtown/Convention Center For a seamless SXSW stay, the Courtyard Marriott – Downtown Austin delivers both comfort and convenience in the heart of the action. Located right next to the Austin Convention Center and just a short stroll from the legendary 6th Street music scene, this recently renovated hotel puts you steps away from SXSW panels, showcases, and nightlife, no rideshares needed. After a long day of networking and discovery, unwind in modern, spacious rooms designed for relaxation. Need to recharge? Hit the fitness center, take care of business in the 24-hour workspaces, or soak in the city views from the rooftop terrace. When hunger strikes, grab a bite at the on-site bistro, stock up at the 24-hour market, or fuel your festival days with a latte from the on-site Starbucks. Whether you’re in town to hustle, explore, or a little of both, Courtyard Marriott Downtown Austin keeps you close to the energy of SXSW while offering the perfect place to recharge. Amenities: Starbucks

Onsite restaurant

Parking

Fitness center

Indoor pool

Rooftop terrace

Free Wi-Fi

GoBoards

Communal work tables

Business center

Skyline views

Fold out sofa sleepers Price: $500 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.1 miles Book Here Thompson Austin & tommie Austin

For those seeking a boutique luxury stay in the heart of downtown Austin’s music and entertainment district, Thompson Austin and tommie Austin offer a dynamic, design-forward escape. This dual-hotel concept spans 32 stories, blending sleek architectural elements with bold interiors, creating an elevated yet laid-back retreat for SXSW attendees. Beyond their prime location — just a short walk from the Austin Convention Center and countless SXSW activations — these sister properties cater to different styles of travelers. Thompson Austin delivers sophisticated luxury, with spacious rooms and suites featuring stunning skyline or Lady Bird Lake views, while tommie Austin provides a playful, minimalist approach, perfect for guests who want a stylish yet functional home base. Guests can enjoy an impressive lineup of dining and social spaces, including Diner Bar by Mashama Bailey, the award-winning chef’s celebrated restaurant, hailed by Uproxx for serving one of the best bites of 2022; Wax Myrtle’s, a rooftop bar and restaurant with a vibrant poolside scene and sweeping city views; and coffee and cocktail bars, ensuring you stay fueled and refreshed. Amenities: Rooftop pool

Patio

Four onsite restaurants and bars

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Cityscape views

Hardwood floors

Leather furnishings

Stone mosaics

Electric vehicle charging

Free Wi-Fi

Fitness center

Golf simulator

Pet friendly (free!) Price: $549-942 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.3 miles Book Here Hilton Austin For a front-row seat to SXSW, Hilton Austin is the ultimate stay as it’s directly connected to the Austin Convention Center for unbeatable access to panels, showcases, and activations. With 800+ modern rooms and suites, this hotel is designed for guests who want to stay immersed in the festival without missing a beat. Beyond the conference halls, the best of Austin is at your doorstep. Just two blocks away, the legendary East Sixth Street nightlife awaits, while the charming bungalow bars of Rainey Street are less than a mile away. Whether you’re here to network, discover, or celebrate, Hilton Austin puts you right in the heart of the SXSW experience, from morning keynotes to late-night adventures.

Amenities: Free Wi-Fi

Two restaurants

Full service spa with steam room and sauna

Rooftop pool

City views

Topgolf swing suite

24-hour fitness center

F45 training studio

Business center

UPS store

Pet friendly

Electric vehicle charging stations Price: $489 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.1 miles Book Here The Westin Austin Downtown For a stylish and serene SXSW stay, The Westin Austin Downtown strikes the perfect balance between festival energy and upscale comfort. Just one block from the Austin Convention Center and 6th Street, this sleek retreat keeps you close to the action without the overwhelming crowds. With 360+ modern rooms and suites, The Westin offers a peaceful escape after a packed day of panels and showcases. But when you’re ready to unwind, the hotel’s rooftop bar and pool — offering breathtaking skyline views — is the perfect spot to sip a cocktail and soak it all in. Onsite dining options mean you’ll never have to go far for a great meal or a quick bite between events. For SXSW 2025, The Westin is offering a special festival package, which includes a three-night minimum stay (March 7–16) and a $50 food and beverage credit per night at any of its on-site bars and restaurants. Amenities: Onsite restaurant & bar

Rooftop pool & lounge

Heavenly® Beds

Heavenly® Showers

20th floor, 24-hour WestinWORKOUT fitness studio

Concierge

Pet friendly

Business center

Free Wi-Fi

Gift shop

Parking

Electric vehicle charging stations Price: $446 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.2 miles Book Here JW Marriott Austin For a luxurious SXSW experience, JW Marriott Austin offers sophisticated comfort and top-tier amenities, all within walking distance of the festival’s biggest events. With 1,000 spacious rooms—the largest in the city—each featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, this downtown hotspot is the perfect place to relax and recharge between panels, showcases, and afterparties.

Guests can indulge in next-level amenities, including a full-service spa, rooftop pool, room service, seven bars, four restaurants, and an on-site Starbucks. Whether you’re grabbing a quick coffee before a keynote or winding down with craft cocktails, JW Marriott delivers convenience and luxury in one spot. During SXSW, the hotel takes things up a notch with exclusive services like a dedicated concierge for festival info and itinerary planning, plus transportation assistance to help you navigate the city with ease. This year, JW Marriott is offering the “Sip, Snack, & SXSW” package, which includes breakfast for two at Corner Restaurant and a $50 food and beverage credit redeemable at Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, Corner, or Edge Rooftop. Amenities: Free Wi-Fi

Seven bars

Four restaurants

Starbucks

Floor-to-ceiling windows

On-site spa

Fitness center

Rooftop pool & patio

Electric car charging station Price: $657 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.6 miles Book Here The Driskill Standing proudly at the corner of 6th and Brazos since 1886, The Driskill is more than just a hotel—it’s a living piece of Texas history. With its grand marble-columned lobby, stained-glass windows, and vintage gold-accented furnishings, this legendary landmark blends timeless charm with modern luxury, making it a coveted stay for SXSW attendees. Located in the heart of downtown Austin, The Driskill places you steps away from the city’s buzzing entertainment district and just a short walk from the Austin Convention Center. Each of its 189 well-appointed guestrooms—including 14 stately suites—offers a refined, historic ambiance, providing the perfect retreat after a day of festival action. Beyond its stunning accommodations, The Driskill boasts two distinctive dining and bar experiences, including the iconic Driskill Grill, one of Austin’s premier upscale restaurants. Guests can also take part in exclusive experiences, such as afternoon tea, Bolos & Bourbon tastings, guided history tours, and an immersive art audio tour, ensuring a stay that’s as enriching as it is luxurious.