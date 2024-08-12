Austin, Texas has a long history as an epicenter of live music — even earning the title “Live Music Capital Of The World.” With the city hosting its famed annual SXSW, curated events and parties, Austin City Limits, and rotation of warehouse-style raves, Austin is truly a city that lives up to its reputation as a haven for music lovers. Because of that, people from around the globe flock to Austin to get their dose of great music, great food, and even greater accommodations.

Austin’s newest hotel, citizenM Austin Downtown, provides it all. Deemed “the pioneer of affordable luxury hotels,” citizenM’s goal is to create affordable luxury for the traveling music fans of the world and accommodate what it calls its “mobile citizens” as they conduct business, party, and explore world offerings.

Started in 2008, the Netherlands-based hotel chain has since opened and operated 34 hotels across North America, Europe, and Asia. With 14 within the United States across nine cities, it was only a matter of time before it would set up shop in Austin.

WHY IT’S AWESOME

The hotel is located deep in the heart of Austin, allowing guests to have direct access to the best of what this city offers. Better yet, they flex to your schedule — you have the option to check yourself in without needing to wait in line at the check-in counter. You can stroll straight into the second-floor lobby at 2 am to get drinks and snacks at its signature canteenM, and personalize your room to your own aesthetic. This hotel isn’t for relaxing, it’s for socializing and it is buzzing with creative, trendy travelers who operate at their best at night.

Did we say that you can personalize your room? Just making sure you didn’t miss that bit.

While many hotels offer a slew of hotel rooms to choose from – sometimes leading to decision paralysis – all of citizenM Austin Downtown’s rooms are identical and designed for two adults to share its XL king-sized bed. While I’m not usually one to geek out on ultra-tech aspects, the included iMac allows you to easily personalize the “mood” in your room with colored lights, blinds, and even mood-enhancing music. Activating the deep red lights for solo sexy time or the cool blue for a light and airy atmosphere with a friend can certainly impact the space.

Another thing that directly stood out to me was the incredible array of art. Scratch that – this whole hotel is a work of art. As soon as you walk in, you shimmy your way up a chrome red wide spiral staircase that leads to two open floor separate living spaces that are adorned with European-styled art, eccentric furniture, and color palettes. I can’t ever recall a time when I actually wanted to spend a lot of time in the lobby area of a hotel, except here. In fact, I opted to eat my 2 am dessert from the canteenM in one of the living room areas instead of my room just because it felt so inviting and almost natural to bask on the red couch, prop up my feet, and listen to a record that I put on.

FOOD & DRINKS

The hotel hosts its signature canteenM in the heart of its second-floor lobby. You can find warm “light bites” until 11 pm each night while cold food, snacks and drinks are available 24/7, allowing you to satisfy any late-night cravings. Draught beer, sweet treats, wine, coffee, spirits, and aperitifs are aplenty here.

This is where you also pay for your breakfast in the morning, if that’s your thing. With breakfast offered until 11 am, you have plenty of time to sleep in and then start your day with an anti-American breakfast. Why anti-America? While it’s still self-serve, you’ll find a fresh assortment of eggs, bacon, sausage, and potatoes in red Le Creuset cast-iron pots. There’s also lox and cream cheese, capers, cheese, European and French breads and pastries, and actual fresh berries and fruit to choose from. According to my tastebuds, everything about the breakfast solidifies citizenM’s Netherlands-based influence over almost everything in the hotel, which is a good thing.